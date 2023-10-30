Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens Rochester New Hampshire Location

Modern Italian Restaurant's First New Hampshire Location Serves Locally-Sourced Dishes

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria®, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine , opened its first location outside of Massachusetts in Rochester, New Hampshire at 155 Marketplace Blvd. Led by award-winning Chef Anthony DePalma, director of operations for Evviva Trattoria, guests enjoy Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere. This new location boasts 5,800 square feet with wall-to-wall windows bringing in the maximum amount of natural light. The company is currently hiring for all positions, including managers. Please visit https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/employment to submit an application.

"We're excited to join the Rochester community to bring delicious locally-sourced dishes from our scratch kitchen," said Marcie Day, chief operating officer, Evviva Trattoria. "And because we can provide almost our entire menu gluten-free we look forward to serving everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions."

Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. This restaurant location features an ample patio, complete with a gorgeous fireplace, and a private dining space that provides booths and high or low-top tables. Accommodating large groups of guests with various dining needs and preferences is made easy with Evviva's allergy-friendly scratch kitchen and full bar with beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. Almost 100% of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten- free or can be modified to be so as well.

Evviva Trattoria® in Rochester serves lunch and dinner daily, 7 days a week. For more information, including menus and private dining information, please visit https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/rochester .

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About Evviva Trattoria

With 8 locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Hanover, Marlborough, Malden, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford, Wrentham, and Rochester. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers almost 100% of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens, on designated equipment and only having management deliver allergy-safe dishes. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2012, Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

SOURCE: Evviva® Trattoria

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797812/evviva-trattoria-opens-rochester-new-hampshire-location