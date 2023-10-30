Middle East Media Research Institute: Top Hamas And Palestinian Islamic Jihad Officials: Iran Has Given Our Organizations Billions Of Dollars, Paying For 'Every Weapon' And Funding Our Jihad - MEMRI TV Compilation Video

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Over the past few years, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has translated top officials from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and even the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) talking openly about how Iran is funding their organizations' military activity.

MEMRI has compiled these clips into a video exposing these leaders discussing the weapons, funding, training, and "guidance" that Iran has given to their organizations for terrorism and for waging jihad. Among other things, they describe their "strategic relationship" with Iran, assess Iran's funding of the Palestinian resistance at billions of dollars, and explain how IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020, had personally overseen the arming, equipping, and training of the Palestinian resistance factions.

The clips in this compilation, from Iranian and Arabic-language television channels, feature Hamas leaders Yahyah Sinwar, Ismail Haniya, and Khalil Al-Hayya; PIJ leader Ziyad Nakhalah and senior official Muhammad Shalah; PFLP secretary-general Talal Naji, and Iranian analyst Emad Abshenas, and others.

For more MEMRI coverage of and reactions to Gaza terrorist and jihadi organizations and activity, visit our Reactions to Hamas Attack page.

YOU CAN VIEW THIS MEMRI TV VIDEO COMPILATION HERE.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

