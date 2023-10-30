Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Q3 Results

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedarplus.ca.

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, "The uranium market improved dramatically during the third quarter as primary supply failed to keep pace with demand from global utilities and financial players and as geopolitical instability weighed on the market. As the price of uranium improved, we provided increasingly higher priced bids in response to Requests for Proposals from utilities and other buyers. We are optimistic that the price of uranium will continue to increase, and we look forward to continuing to fill our contract book with production from the active Lost Creek operation and from the fully permitted Shirley Basin Project once a construction decision is made.

"Our dedicated team has done an excellent job of positioning the Company as the only active uranium miner in the U.S. and one of only two active miners in North America. These are exciting times, and we commit to work diligently to continue ramping up production in a safe and environmentally responsible manner."

Financial Results

As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $54.6 million, an increase of $21.6 million from the December 31, 2022 balance of $33.0 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we used $16.7 million for operating activities, used $1.9 million for investing activities, and generated $40.5 million from financing activities, which included net proceeds of $44.5 million from share issuances less $4.0 million of Wyoming bond loan principal payments.

In the first nine months of 2023, we sold 190,000 pounds of U3O8 at an average price of $62.56. This includes our first sale into our three multi-year sales agreements which, collectively, call for deliveries beginning in 2023 and continuing through 2028, with the possibility of deliveries continuing under one agreement into 2029. Including the already completed sales of 190,000 pounds U3O8, we expect to sell a total of 280,000 pounds U3O8 in 2023 for $17.3 million. With the addition of our third multi-year sales agreement, our current anticipated revenues 2023 - 2028 will be approximately $220 million.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures with US GAAP financial statement presentation

The following tables include measures such as U3O8 sales, U3O8 cost of sales, U3O8 gross profit, U3O8 pounds sold, U3O8 price per pound sold, U3O8 cost per pound sold, and U3O8 gross profit per pound sold. These measures do not have standardized meanings within US GAAP or a defined basis of calculation. These measures are used by management to assess business performance and determine production and pricing strategies. They may also be used by certain investors to evaluate performance. These measures exclude disposal fees and lower of cost or NRV adjustments.

U 3 O 8 Sales, Cost of Sales, and Gross Profit

The following table provides information on our U3O8 sales, cost of sales, and gross profit.

Unit 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 YTD 2023 U3O8 Pounds Sold Produced lb 43,259 - 90,000 133,259 Purchased lb 56,741 - - 56,741 lb 100,000 - 90,000 190,000 U3O8 Sales Produced $000 2,789 - 5,440 8,229 Purchased $000 3,658 - - 3,658 $000 6,447 - 5,440 11,887 U3O8 Cost of Sales Ad valorem and severance taxes $000 26 - 53 79 Cash costs $000 805 - 1,674 2,479 Non-cash costs $000 383 - 796 1,179 Produced $000 1,214 - 2,523 3,737 Purchased $000 2,415 - - 2,415 $000 3,629 - 2,523 6,152 U3O8 Gross Profit Produced $000 1,575 - 2,917 4,492 Purchased $000 1,243 - - 1,243 $000 2,818 - 2,917 5,735 U3O8 Price per Pounds Sold Produced $/lb 64.47 - 60.44 61.75 Purchased $/lb 64.47 - - 64.47 $/lb 64.47 - 60.44 62.56 U3O8 Cost per Pound Sold Ad valorem and severance taxes $/lb 0.60 - 0.59 0.59 Cash costs $/lb 18.61 - 18.60 18.60 Non-cash costs $/lb 8.85 - 8.84 8.85 Produced $/lb 28.06 - 28.03 28.04 Purchased $/lb 42.56 - - 42.56 $/lb 36.29 - 28.03 32.38 U3O8 Gross Profit per Pound Sold Produced $/lb 36.41 - 32.41 33.71 Purchased $/lb 21.91 - - 21.91 $/lb 28.18 - 32.41 30.18 U3O8 Gross Profit Margin Produced % 56.5 % - 53.6 % 54.6 % Purchased % 34.0 % - 0.0 % 34.0 % % 43.7 % - 53.6 % 48.2 %

U 3 O 8 Production and Ending Inventory

The following table provides information on our production and ending inventory of U3O8 pounds.

Unit 2022 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 YTD U 3 O 8 Production Pounds captured lb 85 156 4,392 30,491 35,039 Pounds drummed lb - - - 15,759 15,759 U 3 O 8 Ending Inventory Pounds In-process inventory lb 1,357 1,498 5,801 20,396 Plant inventory lb - - - 15,759 Conversion inventory - produced lb 267,049 223,790 223,790 133,790 Conversion inventory - purchased lb 56,741 - - - lb 325,147 225,288 229,591 169,945 Value In-process inventory $000 - - - - Plant inventory $000 - - - 949 Conversion inventory - produced $000 7,488 6,275 6,275 3,752 Conversion inventory - purchased $000 2,415 - - - $000 9,903 6,275 6,275 4,701 Cost per Pound In-process inventory $/lb - - - - Plant inventory $/lb - - - 60.22 Conversion inventory - produced $/lb 28.04 28.04 28.04 28.04 Conversion inventory - purchased $/lb 42.56 - - - Conversion inventory average $/lb 30.58 28.04 28.04 28.04 Produced conversion inventory detail Ad valorem and severance tax $/lb 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.59 Cash cost $/lb 18.60 18.60 18.60 18.60 Non-cash cost $/lb 8.85 8.85 8.85 8.85 $/lb 28.04 28.04 28.04 28.04

Continuing Guidance for 2023

Our ramp-up decision in December 2022 laid our foundation for 2023. Notwithstanding the historic winter endured in Wyoming this year, we advanced our wellfield construction and development plans and returned to commercial production operations at Lost Creek in May, with the production flow initiated from HH 2-4. Production rates increased noticeably in June. HH 2-5 was brought into initial production late in Q3. We continue to diligently work to optimize processes and refine production operations. We expect HHs 2-6 and 2-7 will also be brought online this year. Thereafter, we anticipate additional header houses will come online based upon our production targets for delivery into our sales commitments.

Construction of our centralized services facility is complete at our Company-owned operations headquarters in Casper. The new 6,000 square foot building houses our construction shop and fully licensed chemistry lab. We are now able to consolidate our header house construction and lab analyses in support of Lost Creek and other future operations.

The Casper facility will also support the development and future operation of the Shirley Basin Project. All major permits and authorizations for our Shirley Basin Project are in place. As we are growing our sales contract book, and with the continuing improvements in the market, we now are initiating procurement of long-lead time items for the Shirley Basin satellite facility, and advancing other activities at the site, with the objective of shortening construction and ramp-up when decisions are made to proceed with construction. We continue to watch market conditions, and our growing contract book, to make a construction decision with respect to Shirley Basin.

Global recognition of nuclear energy's role in achieving net-zero carbon emissions continues to expand. The Biden Administration also continues to voice support for clean energy and the nuclear industry. G7 nations are prioritizing nuclear energy as clean baseload energy which provides nations with high-quality jobs, economic growth and, importantly, greater energy security. As well, multiple nations as well as global nuclear fuel purchasers are recognizing the stability and security of North American uranium for nuclear energy.

Uranium spot prices continued to strengthen during Q3, with pricing averaging approximately $63 per pound U3O8, and reaching highs during the period above $70 per pound U3O8. Nuclear utilities and other purchasers are back in the market, moving not only spot pricing, but term pricing as well, which exceeded $60 per pound U3O8 during Q3.

As the spot and term prices of uranium have enjoyed sustained increases, we have seen a dramatic increase in request for proposals ("RFPs") for uranium sales from U.S., European and Asian utilities, and other global fuel buyers. We have responded to the RFPs with increasing prices commensurate with improvements in the market and recognizing the premium paid for North American production due to its geopolitical stability.

We are in advanced discussions with three companies in the global nuclear industry for additional sales commitments. We are optimistic that negotiations with all three purchasers will result in completing additional sales agreements during Q4. Multiple additional RFPs are expected to be issued in the remaining weeks of 2023. We will consider and respond to those which may continue to diversify our sales portfolio with multiple purchasers and sales commitments that will complement our production profile over the next decade.

Stronger prices over the past year have already enabled us to secure multi-year sales agreements with leading nuclear companies. We now have three agreements that call for combined annual delivery of a base amount of 600,000 to 700,000 pounds of U3O8 over a five-year period, beginning in 2024. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on an all-in cost basis and escalate annually from initial pricing. In 2023 Q3, we delivered 90,000 pounds of U3O8 into the sales commitments under these agreements, and we will deliver another 90,000 pounds U3O8 in 2023 Q4.

Our cash position as of October 26, 2023, was $55.0 million. We look forward to delivering existing and future Lost Creek production inventory into our sales contracts. With the DOE sale in Q1, we anticipate selling a total of 280,000 pounds U3O8 this year at an average price of $61.89 per pound for proceeds of $17.3 million with average gross profit margins expected to be above 40%.

We will continue to closely monitor the uranium markets, and other developments in the nuclear energy market, which may positively affect the uranium production industry and provide the opportunity to put in place additional off-take contracts at pricing sufficient to justify further expansion of production. As always, we will focus on maintaining safe and compliant operations.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

