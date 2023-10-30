Stratyfy Recognized a Team Winner of the 2023 BAI Rising Star Award

The award recognizes up-and-coming leaders driving innovation in financial services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Stratyfy , a pioneering, women-led fintech that confronts bias in financial services and AI and optimizes credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, announced today that its team has been recognized as a 2023 winner of the BAI Rising Star Award . This award - a part of the BAI Global Innovation Awards - honors 10 up-and-coming individuals and two teams for their leadership in shaping financial services and their capacity to foster positive change in their organizations.

This year, Stratyfy was chosen as a team winner alongside industry leader MX Technologies, Inc., with the award specifically recognizing Stratyfy's Chief Executive Office and Co-founder Laura Kornhauser, Chief Operating Officer Deniz Johnson, and Executive Vice President of Inclusive Credit Shannan Herbert.

"I am honored to receive this team award, alongside my colleagues who drive us to push ourselves harder every single day," said Laura Kornhauser, CEO and co-founder of Stratyfy. "Our mission at Stratyfy is to help financial institutions make informed, equitable, and profitable decisions. This recognition is a testament that what we are doing works."

Now in its second year, the BAI Rising Star Award is granted to cutting-edge innovators who are passionate, intellectually curious, and cultivate a positive impact in financial services.

"I am proud to be recognized as a mission-driven leader with my colleagues, as we power more inclusive finance with innovative technology," said Deniz Johnson, chief operating officer of Stratyfy. "Through transparent AI and our cutting-edge machine learning solutions, I look forward to addressing bias, expanding more equitable credit and making a positive change in financial services and communities."

"Representation in financial services is essential and we are proud of and humbled by this recognition," said Shannan Herbert, executive vice president of inclusive credit at Stratyfy. "Being identified as a BAI Rising Star Team Award winner underscores that our work at Stratyfy is consequential. It also emphasizes the value of leveraging technology to effect meaningful and long-lasting change in the financial decisions that have, for too long, shortchanged women and people of color."

This recognition builds on a series of pivotal public announcements and company milestones for Stratyfy this year, including a $10 million funding round, a groundbreaking partnership with Beneficial State Foundation on the Underwriting for Racial Justice program, and the second consecutive inclusion in the AIFinTech100.

The BAI Global Innovation Awards are considered the premier innovation honor for the financial services industry. For more than 12 years, they have celebrated the field's boldest, smartest and most transformational innovators.

Stratyfy works with financial institutions to implement ethical AI and machine learning solutions addressing credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and bias mitigation without new operational or regulatory risks. Stratyfy's transparent and interpretable solutions help institutions serve more customers by seamlessly combining automated data evaluation with the wisdom of real people to make better, faster, and more equitable decisions. Follow Stratyfy on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, visit stratyfy.com .

