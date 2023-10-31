

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$220 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$28 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$280 million or -$0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $713 million from $691 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$220 Mln. vs. -$28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.28 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $713 Mln vs. $691 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken