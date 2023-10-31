Anaheim Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Express Capital Funding Inc., a tier one lender based in Anaheim Hills, CA, has announced the launch of its tailored funding solutions, specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses. Recognizing the challenges faced by businesses, especially in sectors like construction and retail, the company aims to bridge the gap between immediate financial needs and delayed payments, ensuring a smooth cash flow.

Meysam Alizadeh, VP of Sales with more than 7 years in the industry, commented, "In today's volatile financial landscape, where traditional banks have tightened their lending criteria, businesses often find themselves in a cash crunch. Our new funding solutions, are designed to provide quick capital funding, ensuring businesses can continue their operations without hiccups."

The company's unique value proposition lies in its ability to make the borrowing process simple, fast and transparent. Express Capital Funding Inc. also stands out as a direct lender, ensuring a streamlined and efficient loan process.

"We understand the essence of time in business. Whether it's to meet payroll, purchase inventory, or handle unexpected expenses, our working capital loans for small businesses are designed to provide immediate relief. We're not just another lender; we're partners in our clients' growth," added Alizadeh.

With the Federal Reserve set to increase rates, traditional funding avenues are expected to become even more restrictive. Express Capital Funding Inc. is positioning itself as the go-to solution for businesses, especially those dealing with net 30-60 payment terms. The company's focus on "small business loans for working capital" ensures that businesses can maintain a robust cash flow, irrespective of external financial pressures.

Alizadeh further shared, "Our mission is to empower businesses, enabling them to seize every opportunity and overcome financial challenges. Our solutions are more than just loans; they're tools that can transform a business, ensuring they never have to turn down a project due to lack of funds."

About Express Capital Funding Inc.:

Express Capital Funding Inc. is a leading financial solutions provider based in Anaheim Hills, CA. With a commitment to supporting the growth of small to medium-sized businesses, the company offers a range of tailored funding solutions. Their transparent, fast, and client-centric approach has positioned them as a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors.

For more information, please visit https://expresscapital.com or contact Meysam Alizadeh at meysam@expresscapital.com.

Contact:

Meysam Alizadeh

Express Capital Funding Inc.

Anaheim Hills, CA

Email: meysam@expresscapital.com

Phone: 714-616-6559

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184984