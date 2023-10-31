AI tops concerns of global Tech Leaders; only 15% are prepared for generative AI demands as they call for heavier regulation - Nash Squared Reports

88% believe stronger regulation of AI is essential, but 61% say it won't solve all the risks

Just 2 in 10 organisations have an AI policy in place

Only 1 in 10 report having large scale implementations of AI

AI, In-Office Mandates and unlocking ROI are top concerns from the world's largest and longest running annual survey of technology leadership

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With AI a top focus area for businesses, governments and regulators alike, a global study of tech leaders (CIOs, CTOs etc) has found that only 15% are prepared for the demands of generative AI. An overwhelming majority (88%) believe heavier AI regulation is essential, but the scale of the challenge is clear, with 61% believing tighter regulation won't solve all the issues and risks that come with this rapidly developing technology.

These findings are revealed today in the 25th annual Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report, the world's largest and longest-running annual survey of technology leadership[1]. Over the last 25 years, the research has taken in the views of over 50,000 technology leaders.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, said:

"Over the years there has been much hype about the potential for AI, but this year our research suggests we may have reached a tipping point. AI sits at the intersection of people and technology, and with the recent mass adoption of generative AI, the opportunities and challenges for organisations is potentially vast. It could be the trigger that prompts an avalanche of AI investment - similar to the mass adoption of cloud over the last ten years. This just makes the regulation and governance of AI more important than ever."

[1] This year a survey of 2,104 technology leaders globally took place between 22ndJune 2023 and 18thSeptember 2023, across 82 countries.

