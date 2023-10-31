

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan climbed 5.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - coming in at 13.357 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent and was down from 7.0 percent in August.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, sales eased 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent in August.



For the third quarter of 2023, retail sales gained 6.6 percent on year and 2.3 percent on quarter at 40.693 trillion yen.



Commercial sales were down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year at 50.352 trillion yen, while wholesale sales rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 0.9 percent on year at 36.995 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken