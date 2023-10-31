Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Calidus Resources (ASX: CAI) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. David Reeves, Managing Director of Calidus Resources will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Calidus Resources

Calidus Resources (ASX: CAI) is an ASX listed gold producer from its 100% owned 1.4Moz Warrawoona Gold Project (WGP) in the East Pilbara district of Western Australia.The WGP has total Mineral Resources of 1.4Mozs and 662km2 of prospective tenements. Ore is being sourced currently from the Klondyke open pit and Blue Bar open pit with gold production estimated to be circa 70,000 ounces per annum. This is forecast to increase to over 100,000 ounces per annum via the introduction of higher grade underground ore and ore from the ultra-high grade Blue Spec deposit.Calidus also owns 50% of Pirra Lithium Pty Ltd ('Pirra'). Pirra has extensive tenements in the Pilbara, covering 1,063km2 with potential for lithium discoveries. The focus is on the same granites of the Split Rock Supersuite and related pegmatites which host the large Wodgina (MIN) and Pilgangoora (PLS) mines 75km to the NW.

For additional Information, please contact:

Calidus Resources

David Reeves

Managing Director

61 8 9178 8950

info@calidus.com.au

https://www.calidus.com.au/