Sydney, NSW--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Xanadu Mines (ASX: XAM) (TSX: XAM) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Colin Moorhead of Xanadu Mines will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM) (TSX: XAM) is an Exploration company that discovers and defines globally significant porphyry copper-gold deposits in Mongolia. We leverage the experience and relationships developed over >10 years in country to deliver low cost and effective discovery and resource growth. We maintain a multi-stage portfolio of exploration projects, and Xanadu remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control an emerging Tier 1 copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project.

For additional Information, please contact:

Xanadu Mines

Spencer Cole

Chief Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer

61 2 8280 7497

info@xanadumines.com

www.xanadumines.com