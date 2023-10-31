Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of a Second Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Aer Lingus

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of a second Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Aer Lingus, the flag carrier of Ireland. The aircraft delivered in October of 2023.



"We are delighted to build further on our relationship with Aer Lingus with the purchase and lease back of a second A320neo aircraft. This new, state-of-the-art aircraft will form a key part of Aer Lingus' short-haul fleet. We are grateful for the excellent cooperation and partnership of the Aer Lingus and IAG teams," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the Irish flag carrier, founded in 1936. The airline is a member of International Airlines Group, one of the world's largest airline groups, providing passenger services from Ireland to the United Kingdom and Europe, and also to a growing network of cities in North America.