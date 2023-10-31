LinkDaddy announces its Click-Through Rate (CTR) Manipulation service for businesses seeking to build a stronger online presence.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - With the recent announcement, LinkDaddy confirms its commitment to helping small and medium-sized businesses drive up to 20 clicks per day for up to 10 keywords. It is the latest innovation in the agency's suite of marketing services, all focused on helping clients improve brand awareness and drive organic traffic.

More information can be found at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/ctr-manipulation/.





LinkDaddy Announces CTR Manipulation Google Visibility & Lead Generation Service

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/185626_8f97ea8124507a85_001full.jpg

LinkDaddy's recently announced service has been designed to signal to Google that a target website or GMB profile is trustworthy, relevant, and worthy of higher visibility. The system does not rely on SERP ranking knowledge but rather leverages user behavior automation.

With 75% of clicks going to the first page of Google results, according to Demand Sage, businesses are seeking new ways to rank higher and drive more traffic. Search engine optimization can take companies years of testing and experimenting, and pay-per-click advertising campaigns can also be prohibitively expensive for many small and medium businesses. LinkDaddy's CTR manipulation service offers an alternative route to page-one rankings.

The service works by demonstrating high levels of user activity to Google through its analytics systems. This signals to the ranking algorithm that the target website is generating significant engagement - and in response, Google elevates the site as a credible authority worthy of a higher position.

With click-through rate established as a key ranking factor by Google, LinkDaddy's CTR manipulation service offers an innovative way for businesses to bypass competitors. Unlike paid ads which vanish when budgets are exhausted, higher organic rankings deliver results that compound over time. LinkDaddy explains that the service is suitable for businesses looking to rank in the Google 3-pack for local exposure.

LinkDaddy has a proven track record in ethical, white hat optimization, sourcing clicks from real consumers interested in the client's niche. The service does not use bots, automation, or other artificial means prohibited by Google.

Tony Peacock, the agency's founder, notes that the service works faster than traditional SEO approaches. "It's a type of digital marketing strategy that helps you get more organic traffic for your website or GMB much faster than typical SEO strategies like building content around a specific keyword, which typically take up to 6 months or more before you see results," he says.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/products/ctr-manipulation/.

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: tony@linkdaddy.com

Organization: LinkDaddy

Address: 1065 SW 8th St PMB 622, Miami, Florida 33130, United States

Website: https://linkdaddy.shop

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185626