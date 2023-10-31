EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Invitation to Multitude SE's Capital Markets Day 2023 - Join us virtually in Helsinki Helsinki, 31 October 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "the Group") warmly invites financial analysts, institutional investors, and media to its Capital Markets Day 2023, to be held virtually, on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 at 10:00 CET. The Group's top management will provide an update on the Group's strategic ambitions, growth opportunities, and financial targets. A link for registration to the webcast of the event is available on the Group's website Results, reports and publications 2023 - Multitude . Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. A recording of the presentation will be available after the event. Contact information: Lasse Mäkelä Chief Strategy and IR Officer Phone: +41 79 371 34 17 E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 18 countries, and they together generated EUR 212million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com



