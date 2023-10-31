

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese trading company, on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings and revenue for the first-half. In addition, the company has revised up its full-year 2023 earnings forecast.



For the six-month period to September 30, Mitsui posted a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 456.261 billion yen or 301.24 yen per share, lesser than 539.104 billion yen or 339.57 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was at 593.876 billion yen as against 687.807 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue dropped to 6.377 trillion yen from previous year's 7.423 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024 or full year, the company now expects a profit of 940 billion yen or 622.39 yen per basic share against its previous outlook of 880 billion yen or 581.72 yen per basic share.



For full year, Mitsui intends to pay a total dividend of 170 yen per share, higher than its previous expectation of 150 yen per share.



