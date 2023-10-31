

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Braking systems maker Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK) reported that its third quarter net income declined to 137.2 million euros from last year's 147.3 million euros, with earnings per share decreasing to 0.79 euros from 0.90 euros in the prior year.



But quarterly revenues grew to 1.94 billion euros from 1.79 billion euros in the prior year.



The company confirmed its guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. It expects revenue to be between 7.50 billion euros and 7.80 billion euros, an operating EBIT margin of 10.5% to 12.0% and free cash flow from 350 million euros to 550 million euros for the 2023 fiscal year.



Knorr-Bremse announced in October that it will continue its eCUBATOR innovation unit, established in 2020, beyond 2023 to strengthen Knorr-Bremse's long-term capabilities.



