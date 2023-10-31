

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) Tuesday reported a profit of $1.472 billion or $0.73 per share for the third quarter, marginally higher than $1.433 billion or $0.71 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit increased to $1.735 billion or $0.86 per share from $1.682 billion or $0.84 per share last year.



Normalized EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 4.1% to $5.431 billion from $5.313 billion a year ago.



Quarterly revenue grew 5% to $15.574 billion from $15.091 billion in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects EBITDA to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of 4%-8% and revenue to increase better than EBITDA.



