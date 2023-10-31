Anzeige
Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production -2-

DJ Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production results 

EQS Newswire / 31/10/2023 / 09:23 MSK 
Polymetal International plc 
Q3 2023 production results 
Polymetal International plc reports production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. 
"In Q3, we returned to positive cash flow generation after seasonal working capital release and a decline in previously 
accumulated gold bullion. We continue to work on further release of unsold inventories and production in line with the 
guidance", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc. 
HIGHLIGHTS 
   -- There have been no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and 
  contractors (similar to 9M 2022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) stood on par with 9M 2022 at 0.09. Nine 
  lost-time accidents mostly related to falling or hit by an object were recorded during 9M 2023 (none in Kazakhstan) 
  with two of them in Q3. 
   -- In Q3, gold equivalent production ("GE") grew by 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 508 Koz driven by increases 
  within Russian operations (Urals, Mayskoye and Dukat). 
   -- GE output for the first nine months of 2023 was up by 6% y-o-y to 1,272 Koz, including 340 Koz in 
  Kazakhstan and 932 Koz in Russia. 
   -- Concentrate inventories at Kyzyl and inventories in Russia have been unwound materially during Q3. The 
  Company recorded a materially lower sales-production gap versus the previous quarter. Sales volumes for the first 
  nine months of 2023 amounted to 1.1 Moz of GE. New challenges facing sales from Russia include sale of silver 
  bullion (instead of concentrate) and significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations. 
   -- Revenue for the reporting quarter and nine months increased by 17% and 22% y-o-y to USUSD 834 and USUSD 2,149 
  million respectively on the back of sales volumes recovery and higher metal prices. 
   -- EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 reached USUSD 995 million representing a margin of 46% (USUSD 301 
  million in Kazakhstan, USUSD 694 million in Russia). A y-o-y increase of 60% is attributable to revenue growth and 
  exchange rate driven operating costs decrease in Russia. 
   -- Net Debt decreased by 10% quarter-on-quarter and stood at USUSD 2.33 billion (USUSD 0.12 billion in 
  Kazakhstan and USUSD 2.21 billion in Russia) as the Company generated positive free cash flow supported by seasonal 
  factor and inventories release, as well as enjoyed lower costs and lower value of Rouble-denominated debt due to 
  favorable exchange rate movements. 
   -- Polymetal is on track to meet its full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE (1.2 Moz in Russia and 
  500 Koz in Kazakhstan). TCC and AISC guidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz respectively is also 
  maintained. The estimate remains contingent on the RUB/USD and KZT/USD exchange rates which have a significant 
  effect on the Group's local currency denominated operating costs. 
 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
              3 months ended September 30, %        9 months ended September 30, % 
             2023      2022      change      2023      2022      change 
 
PRODUCTION (Koz of GE) 1 
Kazakhstan        127      133      -5%       340      377      -10% 
Kyzyl           84       82       +2%       212      217      -2% 
Varvara          43       51       -16%       128      160      -20% 
 
Russia          381      321      +19%       932      821      +14% 
 
TOTAL           508      454      +12%       1,272     1,198     +6% 
 
SALES (Koz of GE) 
Kazakhstan        110      108      +2%       310      347      -11% 
 
Russia2          336      321      +5%       826      641      +29% 
 
TOTAL           446      429      +4%       1,136     988      +15% 
 
REVENUE3 (USUSDm) 
Kazakhstan        209      181      +15%       602      624      -4% 
 
Russia          626      533      +17%       1,547     1,138     +36% 
 
TOTAL           834      714      +17%       2,149     1,762     +22% 
 
EBITDA3 (USUSDm) 
Kazakhstan        101      93       +9%       301      354      -15% 
 
Russia          335      101      +232%      694      266      +161% 
 
TOTAL           436      194      +125%      995      620      +60% 
 
NET DEBT4 (USUSDm) 
Kazakhstan        120      201      -41%       120      277      -57% 
 
Russia          2,206     2,389     -8%       2,206     2,117     +4% 
 
TOTAL           2,326     2,590     -10%       2,326     2,393     -3% 
 
SAFETY 
LTIFR5 (Employees)    0.06      0.11      -47%       0.09      0.09      -0% 
Fatalities        0       0       NA        0       0       NA 
Notes: 
(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 
Mayskoye production reporting approach was amended to record production as soon as the ownership title for gold is 
transferred to a buyer at the mine site's concentrate storage facility. Previous periods were restated accordingly. 
(2) Excluding ounces at Mayskoye, which ownership title has already been transferred to a buyer, but not shipped. 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 
June 2023 (for 
the three months period) and 31 December 2022 (for the nine months period). 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will hold a webcast on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, at 10:00 London time (16:00 Astana time).

To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4380844/257261F9AB918B8B717A3B0CE97CFDA4.

Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov       +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Kirill Kuznetsov      +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) 
 
Media 
Polymetal International plc media@polymetal.kz 
Ainur Baigozha       +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended September 30,      9 months ended September 30, 
                             % change                 % change 
              2023      2022           2023      2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       21.5      20.6      +4%    60.2      62.3      -3% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt  644      558      +15%    1,808     1,689     +7% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt      640      565      +13%    1,833     1,651     +11% 
Gold grade, g/t       4.7      5.6      -17%    4.9      5.1      -3% 
Gold recovery        88.8%     89.2%     -0%    88.8%     88.7%     +0% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  28.4      28.9      -2%    89.9      78.3      +15% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 93.9      98.4      -5%    89.6      95.0      -6% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1  86       92       -7%    259      239      +8% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt   15       16       -1%    34       42       -20% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz  28       30       -6%    62       78       -21% 
 
Amursk POX

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 02:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production -2- 

Concentrate processed, Kt  19       14       +33%    47       35       +34% 
Gold grade, g/t       108.0     136.8     -21%    113.6     134.0     -15% 
Gold produced, Koz     56       52       +7%    150      139      +8% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          84       82       +2%    212      217      -2% 
Note: 
(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total 
production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. 
(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q3, Kyzyl produced 84 Koz of gold representing a 2% y-o-y increase. The planned decrease in gold grade versus the high base of 2022, hence lower concentrate production, was compensated by larger volumes of processed concentrate at Amursk POX after implementation of certain technological solutions.

Concentrate sales are stabilising after the drop in H1 recording relatively stable y-o-y dynamics in Q3.

The mining and processing volumes have been growing throughout the year to align with the earlier announced concentrator capacity extension (2.4 Mtpa).

VARVARA 

3 months ended        9 months ended September 
                                        30,             % 
                        September 30,  % change 
                                                      change 
                        2023  2022          2023     2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                 10.4  10.8  -4%      31.9     32.1     -1% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt            676   963   -30%      2,200     3,032     -27% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt                787   823   -4%      2,332     2,421     -4% 
Gold grade, g/t                 1.4   1.7   -19%      1.4      1.7      -16% 
Gold recovery1                 89.9%  91.0%  -1%      89.3%     90.6%     -1% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz         32   41   -21%      99      128      -23% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt                193   197   -2%      569      567      +0% 
Gold grade, g/t                 2.5   2.9   -14%      2.3      2.8      -18% 
Recovery1                    87.1%  86.4%  +1%      86.8%     89.4%     -3% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz            10   10   +7%      29      32      -7% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                    43   51   -16%      128      160      -20% 
Note: 
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated 
ore.

Varvara production continued to be impacted by a planned decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and contractors (consistent with 9M 2022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees decreased by 52% y-o-y to 0.06 in Q3 (0.12 in Q3 2022) and remained flat at 0.09 in 9M 2023. During the reporting quarter, three lost-time injuries were recorded at Polymetal's sites (all in Russia): two among employees and one among contractor workers. All were classified as minor (fall and jamming) and were followed by proper investigations aimed at improving the safety of workplaces. File: Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production results

31/10/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 02:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
