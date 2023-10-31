Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 31 October 2023 consists of 1,153,065,988 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,153,065,988.
The figure of 1,153,065,988 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their investment in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
|https://hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
|headquarters@hemogenyx.com
Peter Redmond, Director
|peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
