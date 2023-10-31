

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Corp. (JAPSY.OB), a Japanese airline major, reported that its profit for the six-month period ended on September 30, 2023 was 61.6 billion yen compared to net loss of 2.1 billion yen in the same period last year.



EBIT for the period was 91.2 billion yen up from 0.2 billion yen in the previous year.



Revenues for the period grew to 820.9 billion yen from 618.5 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company now projects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 80 billion yen, EBIT of 130 billion yen and revenue of 1.68 trillion yen for full year 2023.



Initially, the company expected net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 55 billion yen, EBIT of 100 billion yen and revenue of 1.66 trillion yen for full year 2023.



The company increased annual dividend forecast to 60 yen per share from 40 yen per share. Of the amount, the interim dividend has been set as 30 yen per share.



