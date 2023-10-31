Eigenmann Veronelli, a leading player in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announced the opening of the new Beauty Personal Care, and Paint Coatings laboratory to serve its customers and best-in-class suppliers throughout the EMEA region.

Photographed (Left to Right): Ludovico Balbo di Vinadio, Shareholder and Board Member, Eigenmann Veronelli; Elena Zambon, President, Zambon S.p.A; Corrado Bestetti, Shareholder and Board Member, Eigenmann Veronelli; Nathalie Veronelli, Shareholder and Board Member, Eigenmann Veronelli; Gabriele Bonomi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Eigenmann Veronelli; Christian Veronelli, Shareholder and President, Eigenmann Veronelli (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in Bresso, on the doorstep of Milan, Italy, the new 230 square metre laboratory part of the OpenZone scientific campus, a place that embodies the exchange of knowledge between research and business expands the EV 's technical capabilities to now include Paint Coatings, and Beauty Personal Care, in addition to its existing technical capabilities in the food sector.

"The opening of the EV Group Academy Center on the doorstep of Milan reinforces our commitment to serve our supplier partners and customers not only as a distributor, but also as a formulator and solutions provider, driving innovation in the business," said Gabriele Bonomi, EV Group CEO. "This is just the beginning of further investments to strengthen our services and technical capabilities in the EMEA region, fostering our commitment to creating value for partners."

"We are really glad to welcome Eigenmann Veronelli at OpenZone and happy to see how our campus is confirming itself as the ideal place to do research, innovation and foster successful entrepreneurial projects," commented Alessio Pinciroli, General Manager at OpenZone. "We believe in the power of open innovation and collaboration, and we are confident that Eigenmann Veronelli will be able to bring their vast experience and know-how to the benefit of our community and the industry".

The new laboratory is designed to support customers and suppliers by providing formulation, training, plus customer seminars and academies, support, and guidance alongside innovative materials and concepts. The laboratory is fully equipped for developing formulations, solving technical problems, and providing technical assistance.

Part of a network of 4 laboratories with market-focused experts who exchange knowledge and formulation expertise, the new facility was designed to hold future investments in expanding EV's technical support into make-up, skin care, hair care, and construction, decorative paints, industrial coatings, wood coatings, inks pigments, and adhesives markets.

About Eigenmann Veronelli S.p.A.

Eigenmann Veronelli is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rho (MI), Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey and U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 40 countries. In 2022, EV generated a consolidated turnover of 417 million EUR with more than 350 employees. The Company is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, that combining local market knowledge with international chemical innovations, to offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries.

About OpenZone

OpenZone is the campus, on the doorstep of Milan, dedicated to Health and founded on an approach geared towards open innovation. Conceived to build bridges between different languages and worlds, OpenZone mission is to "uniquely create value in Healthcare, by fostering community, competencies and capital". Today the campus is home to 34 enterprises, including some of the foremost biotechnology, pharmaceutical and advanced gene therapy companies, all with a strong penchant for innovation. OpenZone covers a surface area of 37,000 square metres, with the capacity to host up to 1,200 people. OpenZone works closely with all stakeholders in the Health sector, to ensure that Milan and Lombardy are increasingly recognized internationally as a territory of excellence for life sciences.

