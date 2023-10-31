Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM & Abridged Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice of annual general meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 23 November 2023 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).
Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023, will be distributed to shareholders on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2023 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/
Salient dates relevant to the AGM
2023
The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM
Friday, 20 October
Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date
Tuesday, 14 November
The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business)
Friday, 17 November
Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 am
Tuesday, 21 November
AGM
Thursday, 23 November
Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about
Thursday, 23 November
Johannesburg
31 October 2023
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered office
2nd Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
info@paf.co.za
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial director and debt officer
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Nominated adviser and joint broker
Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200
Joint broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800