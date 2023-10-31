Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
31.10.2023
Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM & Abridged Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 23 November 2023 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023, will be distributed to shareholders on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2023 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2023

The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM

Friday, 20 October

Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date

Tuesday, 14 November

The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business)

Friday, 17 November

Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 am

Tuesday, 21 November

AGM

Thursday, 23 November

Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about

Thursday, 23 November

Johannesburg

31 October 2023

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Office Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/David McKeown

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


