Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM & Abridged Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 23 November 2023 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023, will be distributed to shareholders on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2023 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2023 The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM Friday, 20 October Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date Tuesday, 14 November The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business) Friday, 17 November Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 am Tuesday, 21 November AGM Thursday, 23 November Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about Thursday, 23 November

Johannesburg

31 October 2023

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com