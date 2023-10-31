Looking Glass Labs Ltd - Total Voting Rights

31 October 2023

Looking Glass Labs - Total Voting Rights

("LGL" or the "Company")

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 October 2023, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,985,764 Ordinary Shares of no par value, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,985,764.

The above figure of 1,985,764 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer

