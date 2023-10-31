Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 08:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR

DJ SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR 

EQS Newswire / 31/10/2023 / 14:37 UTC+8 
 
SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR 
 
Taipei, Taiwan - SeaPRwire (https://seaprwire.com), a leading press release distribution company, is proud to announce 
it has expanded their media network into Taiwan region. This strategic move comes as part of SeaPRwire's goal to 
provide comprehensive press release distribution solutions to clients worldwide. 
According to the company, the new services will allow Taiwan-based companies and organizations to effectively 
distribute press releases to targeted media outlets and journalists locally and globally. SeaPRwire already has an 
extensive media network in the Asia Pacific region, including major outlets in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, 
Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia. 
"We are thrilled to be launching localized services for public relations and communications professionals in Taiwan," 
said Yaqin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of SeaPRwire. "There is tremendous potential in the Taiwan market, with many 
innovative companies and fast-growing industries that can benefit from our press release distribution platform. We aim 
to provide unmatched reach and visibility for their news." 
The Taiwan services will provide press release writing and translation support in Traditional Chinese. Some earned 
media partners in Taiwan includes: Pineapple Tin News (https://PineappleTin.com ); EAStory(https://EAStory.net); 
Business Taipei (https://BizTaipei.com). Distribution will target print, online, and broadcast media across Taiwan, in 
addition to SeaPRwire's global media network. The company also plans to build partnerships with leading media 
intelligence platforms in Taiwan to provide clients with detailed monitoring and reporting on press release 
performance. 
SeaPRwire's expansion into Taiwan follows its successful launches in other Asia Pacific markets such as Vietnam, 
Indonesia, and the Philippines over the past two years. The company plans to continue growing its presence across the 
region. 
About SeaPRwire 
SeaPRwire is a press release distribution service headquartered in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, with offices across 
Asia. It enables companies to distribute multimedia press releases to thousands of journalists and media sites 
worldwide. SeaPRwire offers comprehensive distribution plans with flexible customization options to meet diverse public 
relations needs. 
Media Contact 
Tina Lee, PR manager 
cs@SeaPRwire.com 
https://SeaPRwire.com 
SOURCE: SeaPRwire 
 
The article is provided by a third-party content provider. SeaPRwire ( https://www.seaprwire.com/ ) makes no warranties 
or representations in connection therewith. 
Sectors: Top Story, Daily News 
SeaPRwire provides earned media press release distribution services to global clients in multi-languages (Hong Kong: 
AsiaExcite, NetDace; Singapore: SingdaoTimes, SingaporeEra, VOASG; Thailand: TatThai, THHere; Indonesia: BeritaDaring, 
TekanAsia JamKopi; Philippines: PHHit, PHBizNews; Malaysia: DataDurian, TeleSelatan PressMalaysia; Vietnam: VNWired, 
HanoiPR; Arab: ArabsPR, ArabLatest; Taiwan: LiteTW, HereFN; Germany: BizNachrichten, DeutschenMe) 
File: SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR 
31/10/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c468becc98e62b971133f214bee7c23d

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.