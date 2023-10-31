DJ SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR

EQS Newswire / 31/10/2023 / 14:37 UTC+8 SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR Taipei, Taiwan - SeaPRwire (https://seaprwire.com), a leading press release distribution company, is proud to announce it has expanded their media network into Taiwan region. This strategic move comes as part of SeaPRwire's goal to provide comprehensive press release distribution solutions to clients worldwide. According to the company, the new services will allow Taiwan-based companies and organizations to effectively distribute press releases to targeted media outlets and journalists locally and globally. SeaPRwire already has an extensive media network in the Asia Pacific region, including major outlets in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia. "We are thrilled to be launching localized services for public relations and communications professionals in Taiwan," said Yaqin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of SeaPRwire. "There is tremendous potential in the Taiwan market, with many innovative companies and fast-growing industries that can benefit from our press release distribution platform. We aim to provide unmatched reach and visibility for their news." The Taiwan services will provide press release writing and translation support in Traditional Chinese. Some earned media partners in Taiwan includes: Pineapple Tin News (https://PineappleTin.com ); EAStory(https://EAStory.net); Business Taipei (https://BizTaipei.com). Distribution will target print, online, and broadcast media across Taiwan, in addition to SeaPRwire's global media network. The company also plans to build partnerships with leading media intelligence platforms in Taiwan to provide clients with detailed monitoring and reporting on press release performance. SeaPRwire's expansion into Taiwan follows its successful launches in other Asia Pacific markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines over the past two years. The company plans to continue growing its presence across the region. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is a press release distribution service headquartered in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, with offices across Asia. It enables companies to distribute multimedia press releases to thousands of journalists and media sites worldwide. SeaPRwire offers comprehensive distribution plans with flexible customization options to meet diverse public relations needs. Media Contact Tina Lee, PR manager cs@SeaPRwire.com https://SeaPRwire.com SOURCE: SeaPRwire The article is provided by a third-party content provider. SeaPRwire ( https://www.seaprwire.com/ ) makes no warranties or representations in connection therewith. Sectors: Top Story, Daily News SeaPRwire provides earned media press release distribution services to global clients in multi-languages (Hong Kong: AsiaExcite, NetDace; Singapore: SingdaoTimes, SingaporeEra, VOASG; Thailand: TatThai, THHere; Indonesia: BeritaDaring, TekanAsia JamKopi; Philippines: PHHit, PHBizNews; Malaysia: DataDurian, TeleSelatan PressMalaysia; Vietnam: VNWired, HanoiPR; Arab: ArabsPR, ArabLatest; Taiwan: LiteTW, HereFN; Germany: BizNachrichten, DeutschenMe) File: SeaPRwire Extends Media Network into Taiwan, Enhancing Greater China PR 31/10/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

