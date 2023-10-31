Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
30.10.23
15:26 Uhr
51,66 Euro
-0,44
-0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,1652,2408:25
52,1652,2208:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2023 | 08:11
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 23 October 2023 and 27 October 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
23-10-202395 000€ 4 941 282€ 52.01€ 51.78€ 52.96
24-10-2023100 000€ 5 138 830€ 51.39€ 51.24€ 51.82
25-10-202395 000€ 4 875 647€ 51.32€ 50.88€ 51.46
26-10-2023100 000€ 5 133 590€ 51.34€ 50.42€ 51.52
27-10-2023100 000€ 5 165 390€ 51.65€ 51.28€ 52.02

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 4 660 765 on 27 October 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20231031-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9240cb3-01d3-42e8-8862-6ba89172d30e)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.