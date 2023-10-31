

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French technology firm, reported that its sales for the first nine months of 2023 were 12.9 billion euros, up 4.5% from the prior year. Sales for the period were up 7.5% on an organic basis.



Order intake for the period was 12.4 billion euros, down 18% on an organic basis.



Looking ahead, the company still expects its full-year 2023 EBIT margin to be in the range of 11.5 percent to 11.8 percent.



The company still projects annual organic sales growth to be between 5 percent and 7 percent, corresponding to sales in the range of 17.9 billion euros to 18.2 billion euros, for the year.



