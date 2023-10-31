

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY.PK), on Tuesday, said it would transfer its automotive-equipment business and assets to a future wholly-owned subsidiary Melco Automotive Equipment Business Split Preparation Corporation or Prep Company, through an absorption-type company split effective April 1, 2024.



Mitsubishi Electric stated that it is implementing strategic measures appropriate to each of its target businesses in order to adjust its business portfolio and strengthen its business structure for improved profitability and asset utilization.



The company aims to streamline decision-making and accelerate transformation to urgently improve the profitability of its automotive equipment business. Further, the company expects the Company Split to improve operational efficiency and enhance the portfolio of its automotive-equipment business for greater profitability.



