Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
31.10.23
08:05 Uhr
1,092 Euro
-0,028
-2,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0881,12409:13
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 08:31
116 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
31 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.118     GBP0.977 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.958 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107147    GBP0.966987

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,490,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1984       1.114         XDUB      10:25:35      00067544951TRLO0 
365       1.114         XDUB      10:25:35      00067544950TRLO0 
3988       1.114         XDUB      10:25:35      00067544949TRLO0 
4960       1.114         XDUB      10:25:35      00067544952TRLO0 
2238       1.116         XDUB      10:25:35      00067544953TRLO0 
791       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545195TRLO0 
5057       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545194TRLO0 
5052       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545193TRLO0 
1520       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545192TRLO0 
3352       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545191TRLO0 
1386       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545190TRLO0 
262       1.116         XDUB      10:34:31      00067545189TRLO0 
6662       1.114         XDUB      10:41:54      00067545369TRLO0 
3352       1.118         XDUB      11:06:35      00067546059TRLO0 
3351       1.118         XDUB      11:06:35      00067546058TRLO0 
3689       1.116         XDUB      11:27:30      00067546744TRLO0 
2275       1.116         XDUB      11:27:30      00067546745TRLO0 
5933       1.112         XDUB      11:34:27      00067546860TRLO0 
5000       1.104         XDUB      12:46:50      00067548103TRLO0 
25        1.104         XDUB      12:47:51      00067548146TRLO0 
1377       1.104         XDUB      12:59:47      00067548376TRLO0 
3623       1.104         XDUB      12:59:47      00067548375TRLO0 
1316       1.106         XDUB      12:59:55      00067548380TRLO0 
427       1.106         XDUB      12:59:55      00067548379TRLO0 
2171       1.106         XDUB      12:59:55      00067548378TRLO0 
285       1.104         XDUB      13:00:45      00067548413TRLO0 
1877       1.104         XDUB      13:00:45      00067548412TRLO0 
151       1.104         XDUB      13:01:06      00067548425TRLO0 
4541       1.108         XDUB      13:41:37      00067549853TRLO0 
931       1.108         XDUB      13:41:37      00067549852TRLO0 
6995       1.108         XDUB      13:41:37      00067549854TRLO0 
6815       1.106         XDUB      13:41:37      00067549856TRLO0 
6815       1.104         XDUB      13:44:26      00067549986TRLO0 
1524       1.108         XDUB      13:53:03      00067550300TRLO0 
3519       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550573TRLO0 
1770       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550572TRLO0 
888       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550577TRLO0 
1408       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550576TRLO0 
1290       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550575TRLO0 
3240       1.108         XDUB      13:58:12      00067550574TRLO0 
4921       1.108         XDUB      14:03:35      00067550930TRLO0 
1188       1.108         XDUB      14:03:35      00067550929TRLO0 
4921       1.108         XDUB      14:03:35      00067550928TRLO0 
1612       1.108         XDUB      14:03:35      00067550927TRLO0 
1363       1.106         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551969TRLO0 
5750       1.106         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551968TRLO0 
1522       1.102         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551971TRLO0 
4921       1.102         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551970TRLO0 
3399       1.102         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551972TRLO0 
500       1.104         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551974TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      14:21:27      00067551973TRLO0 
3564       1.100         XDUB      15:00:19      00067553288TRLO0 
3764       1.100         XDUB      15:00:19      00067553287TRLO0 
6382       1.100         XDUB      15:09:53      00067553644TRLO0 
4921       1.100         XDUB      15:09:53      00067553646TRLO0 
4921       1.100         XDUB      15:09:53      00067553645TRLO0 
648       1.102         XDUB      15:09:53      00067553647TRLO0 
3352       1.102         XDUB      15:37:48      00067555032TRLO0 
3713       1.102         XDUB      15:37:48      00067555031TRLO0 
3352       1.102         XDUB      15:37:48      00067555030TRLO0 
36        1.102         XDUB      15:48:31      00067555408TRLO0 
3823       1.102         XDUB      15:48:31      00067555409TRLO0 
1453       1.102         XDUB      15:54:18      00067555598TRLO0 
5922       1.102         XDUB      15:54:18      00067555597TRLO0 
3078       1.102         XDUB      15:54:18      00067555596TRLO0 
2773       1.100         XDUB      16:09:33      00067556225TRLO0 
3496       1.100         XDUB      16:09:33      00067556224TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       96.90         XLON      10:25:36      00067544954TRLO0 
3183       97.50         XLON      10:35:21      00067545208TRLO0 
7463       97.50         XLON      10:35:21      00067545209TRLO0 
8050       97.40         XLON      10:35:21      00067545210TRLO0 
8430       97.40         XLON      10:35:22      00067545211TRLO0 
1887       97.70         XLON      11:15:36      00067546445TRLO0 
1100       97.70         XLON      11:15:36      00067546446TRLO0 
4547       97.40         XLON      11:26:36      00067546725TRLO0 
857       97.40         XLON      11:27:30      00067546743TRLO0 
3974       96.70         XLON      11:34:43      00067546866TRLO0 
1267       96.70         XLON      11:49:33      00067547161TRLO0 
952       96.30         XLON      12:54:48      00067548303TRLO0 
1265       96.30         XLON      13:00:45      00067548411TRLO0 
2415       96.30         XLON      13:01:14      00067548427TRLO0 
1        95.90         XLON      13:22:41      00067548923TRLO0 
4407       96.60         XLON      13:53:03      00067550299TRLO0 
2370       96.60         XLON      13:58:12      00067550578TRLO0 
1065       96.60         XLON      13:58:12      00067550579TRLO0 
2393       96.60         XLON      13:58:12      00067550580TRLO0 
1300       96.60         XLON      13:58:12      00067550581TRLO0 
5271       96.30         XLON      14:21:27      00067551966TRLO0 
505       96.40         XLON      14:21:27      00067551967TRLO0 
995       95.80         XLON      14:22:33      00067552013TRLO0 
216       95.90         XLON      14:33:41      00067552376TRLO0 
5225       95.90         XLON      14:33:41      00067552377TRLO0 
4809       95.80         XLON      15:10:37      00067553736TRLO0 
4716       95.90         XLON      15:10:37      00067553737TRLO0 
1415       96.10         XLON      15:20:04      00067554171TRLO0 
232       96.30         XLON      15:41:20      00067555145TRLO0 
4679       96.30         XLON      15:46:47      00067555339TRLO0 
4548       96.30         XLON      15:46:47      00067555340TRLO0 
1452       96.30         XLON      15:46:47      00067555341TRLO0 
3398       96.30         XLON      15:46:47      00067555342TRLO0 
1379       96.10         XLON      16:03:17      00067555948TRLO0 
2234       96.10         XLON      16:03:17      00067555949TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  281484 
EQS News ID:  1760889 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
