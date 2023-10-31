DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.118 GBP0.977 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.958 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107147 GBP0.966987

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,490,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1984 1.114 XDUB 10:25:35 00067544951TRLO0 365 1.114 XDUB 10:25:35 00067544950TRLO0 3988 1.114 XDUB 10:25:35 00067544949TRLO0 4960 1.114 XDUB 10:25:35 00067544952TRLO0 2238 1.116 XDUB 10:25:35 00067544953TRLO0 791 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545195TRLO0 5057 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545194TRLO0 5052 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545193TRLO0 1520 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545192TRLO0 3352 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545191TRLO0 1386 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545190TRLO0 262 1.116 XDUB 10:34:31 00067545189TRLO0 6662 1.114 XDUB 10:41:54 00067545369TRLO0 3352 1.118 XDUB 11:06:35 00067546059TRLO0 3351 1.118 XDUB 11:06:35 00067546058TRLO0 3689 1.116 XDUB 11:27:30 00067546744TRLO0 2275 1.116 XDUB 11:27:30 00067546745TRLO0 5933 1.112 XDUB 11:34:27 00067546860TRLO0 5000 1.104 XDUB 12:46:50 00067548103TRLO0 25 1.104 XDUB 12:47:51 00067548146TRLO0 1377 1.104 XDUB 12:59:47 00067548376TRLO0 3623 1.104 XDUB 12:59:47 00067548375TRLO0 1316 1.106 XDUB 12:59:55 00067548380TRLO0 427 1.106 XDUB 12:59:55 00067548379TRLO0 2171 1.106 XDUB 12:59:55 00067548378TRLO0 285 1.104 XDUB 13:00:45 00067548413TRLO0 1877 1.104 XDUB 13:00:45 00067548412TRLO0 151 1.104 XDUB 13:01:06 00067548425TRLO0 4541 1.108 XDUB 13:41:37 00067549853TRLO0 931 1.108 XDUB 13:41:37 00067549852TRLO0 6995 1.108 XDUB 13:41:37 00067549854TRLO0 6815 1.106 XDUB 13:41:37 00067549856TRLO0 6815 1.104 XDUB 13:44:26 00067549986TRLO0 1524 1.108 XDUB 13:53:03 00067550300TRLO0 3519 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550573TRLO0 1770 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550572TRLO0 888 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550577TRLO0 1408 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550576TRLO0 1290 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550575TRLO0 3240 1.108 XDUB 13:58:12 00067550574TRLO0 4921 1.108 XDUB 14:03:35 00067550930TRLO0 1188 1.108 XDUB 14:03:35 00067550929TRLO0 4921 1.108 XDUB 14:03:35 00067550928TRLO0 1612 1.108 XDUB 14:03:35 00067550927TRLO0 1363 1.106 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551969TRLO0 5750 1.106 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551968TRLO0 1522 1.102 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551971TRLO0 4921 1.102 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551970TRLO0 3399 1.102 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551972TRLO0 500 1.104 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551974TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 14:21:27 00067551973TRLO0 3564 1.100 XDUB 15:00:19 00067553288TRLO0 3764 1.100 XDUB 15:00:19 00067553287TRLO0 6382 1.100 XDUB 15:09:53 00067553644TRLO0 4921 1.100 XDUB 15:09:53 00067553646TRLO0 4921 1.100 XDUB 15:09:53 00067553645TRLO0 648 1.102 XDUB 15:09:53 00067553647TRLO0 3352 1.102 XDUB 15:37:48 00067555032TRLO0 3713 1.102 XDUB 15:37:48 00067555031TRLO0 3352 1.102 XDUB 15:37:48 00067555030TRLO0 36 1.102 XDUB 15:48:31 00067555408TRLO0 3823 1.102 XDUB 15:48:31 00067555409TRLO0 1453 1.102 XDUB 15:54:18 00067555598TRLO0 5922 1.102 XDUB 15:54:18 00067555597TRLO0 3078 1.102 XDUB 15:54:18 00067555596TRLO0 2773 1.100 XDUB 16:09:33 00067556225TRLO0 3496 1.100 XDUB 16:09:33 00067556224TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 96.90 XLON 10:25:36 00067544954TRLO0 3183 97.50 XLON 10:35:21 00067545208TRLO0 7463 97.50 XLON 10:35:21 00067545209TRLO0 8050 97.40 XLON 10:35:21 00067545210TRLO0 8430 97.40 XLON 10:35:22 00067545211TRLO0 1887 97.70 XLON 11:15:36 00067546445TRLO0 1100 97.70 XLON 11:15:36 00067546446TRLO0 4547 97.40 XLON 11:26:36 00067546725TRLO0 857 97.40 XLON 11:27:30 00067546743TRLO0 3974 96.70 XLON 11:34:43 00067546866TRLO0 1267 96.70 XLON 11:49:33 00067547161TRLO0 952 96.30 XLON 12:54:48 00067548303TRLO0 1265 96.30 XLON 13:00:45 00067548411TRLO0 2415 96.30 XLON 13:01:14 00067548427TRLO0 1 95.90 XLON 13:22:41 00067548923TRLO0 4407 96.60 XLON 13:53:03 00067550299TRLO0 2370 96.60 XLON 13:58:12 00067550578TRLO0 1065 96.60 XLON 13:58:12 00067550579TRLO0 2393 96.60 XLON 13:58:12 00067550580TRLO0 1300 96.60 XLON 13:58:12 00067550581TRLO0 5271 96.30 XLON 14:21:27 00067551966TRLO0 505 96.40 XLON 14:21:27 00067551967TRLO0 995 95.80 XLON 14:22:33 00067552013TRLO0 216 95.90 XLON 14:33:41 00067552376TRLO0 5225 95.90 XLON 14:33:41 00067552377TRLO0 4809 95.80 XLON 15:10:37 00067553736TRLO0 4716 95.90 XLON 15:10:37 00067553737TRLO0 1415 96.10 XLON 15:20:04 00067554171TRLO0 232 96.30 XLON 15:41:20 00067555145TRLO0 4679 96.30 XLON 15:46:47 00067555339TRLO0 4548 96.30 XLON 15:46:47 00067555340TRLO0 1452 96.30 XLON 15:46:47 00067555341TRLO0 3398 96.30 XLON 15:46:47 00067555342TRLO0 1379 96.10 XLON 16:03:17 00067555948TRLO0 2234 96.10 XLON 16:03:17 00067555949TRLO0

