

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L), on Tuesday, issued a trading update for the third quarter and said it is well positioned to deliver full-year financial performance in line with expectations, despite continuing weakness in underlying macro-economic conditions.



The company stated that it delivered a resilient performance as expected, in continued challenging market conditions, with Q3 revenue at a similar level to that seen in the first and second quarters. Against the prior year period, revenue was down 5%, and down 7% on a constant currency basis, with lower revenues across both business segments.



Elementis remains focused on self-help actions including new business opportunities, price management, and cost discipline.



Further, leverage reduction remains on track supported by continued inventory improvement in Q3, the company added.



