

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) reported that its third quarter net revenues increased 7% year-over-year driven by continued strength in shipments. The 'Third Engine' achieved 25% revenue growth year-over-year. Global BEV sales were up 37%.



Third quarter net revenues was 45.1 billion euros, up 7% compared to a year ago, mainly reflecting improved volume and consistent pricing, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. Consolidated shipments were 1,427 thousand units, up 11%.



'We are focused on maintaining our momentum by delivering industry-leading profitability and cash flows, addressing critical near-term industry challenges, and continuing our electrification and technology transformation. This growth is propelling the execution of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy,' said Natalie Knight, CFO.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX