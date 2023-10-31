

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a Japanese automatic test equipment maker for the semiconductor industry, on Tuesday reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter, on a significant drop in demand. Further, the company cut its outlook for fiscal 2023.



Quarterly profit before tax decreased 65 percent to 33.317 billion Japanese Yen from 95.247 billion yen same period last year.



After tax, earnings fell 63.5 percent to 25.938 billion yen or 35.06 yen per share from 71.161 billion yen or 93.53 yen per share of the previous year, on a decline in demand for related semiconductors and weakness of the semiconductor market.



Net revenue dropped 20.8 percent to 217.511 billion yen from 274.806 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking forward to full year, the company now expects net income of 60 billion yen compared to the previous guidance of 78 billion yen.



The company also lowered its revenue guidance to 470 billion yen from 480 billion yen expected earlier.



Advantest shares closed at 3815 yen down 4.67% in Tokyo today.



