

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based beverages business Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) on Tuesday said that in the third quarter of the year it achieved solid revenue growth on the back of continued strong improvement in revenue per hectolitre, which offset lower volumes.



Organic volume development recorded a decline of 3 percent amidst a 6.3 percent decline in Central & Eastern Europe and a 5.2 percent reduction in Western Europe.



Organic revenue growth was 5.8 percent while Revenue/hl increased by 9 percent.



Revenue edged up 0.3 percent to DKK 20.3 billion, impacted by currencies.



3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of DKK 20.2 billion.



The company also announced a quarterly share buyback programme, amounting to DKK 1.0 billion, to be launched on Tuesday.



The company said it was maintaining its earnings guidance for the year despite the recent decision to further increase commercial investments in the remainder of the year to support growth priorities.



The company continues to expect organic growth in operating profit between 4 percent and 7 percent. Based on the spot rates at 30 October, the company continues to assume a translation impact on operating profit of around DKK -900 million for 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX