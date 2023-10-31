Lusaka, Zambia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Velex Advisory, the part of the Velex Group and a respected business consulting firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with five regional offices around Africa is excited to announce its participation in the 10th Africa Fintech Summit this November 2nd and 3rd in Lusaka, Zambia. Velex Advisory has established itself as a reliable partner with over 25 years of experience. The brand is known for its commitment to delivering expert advice and building long-term, human capital-based partnerships for tech companies and stakeholders.





The Africa Fintech Summit brings together industry leaders and financial technology pioneers to discuss the issues, trends, and changes that influence the future of financial technology in Africa. Key highlights of the summit include panel discussions with financial technology industry leaders, workshops where discussions can go deeper than in panels, and demos during the Expo. The Africa Fintech Summit encompasses over 57 countries in the events and represents over $5 billion in capital.

Velex Advisory offers business consulting and advising to tech companies. For those businesses needing a quick solution, the team can provide business, legal, financial consulting and advising to get them on their way. If a company needs more guidance and longer-term assistance, the team is experienced and ready to advise in this swiftly changing business landscape. Their knowledge is extensive and widely varied, from digital finance services to iGaming and market research to operations. They offer wide coverage across Africa and have a great interest in helping businesses grow and succeed throughout the continent focusing on compliance, licences and taxes consulting. The team is excited to participate in the Africa Fintech Summit and expand partnerships in the region.

As businesses headed into the fourth quarter, now is the time to seek out the professionals who can provide trend forecasting and new market insight. The Velex team is ready to empower start ups and scale ups as they set out to grow in the next year.

Please contact Velex Advisory at https://www.velexadvisory.com/ and info@velexgroup.com.

