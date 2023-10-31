National Broadband reveals UK's best and worst locations for buying Glastonbury tickets

Dalrymple in Scotland tops the chart as the best place to be for buying Glastonbury tickets

Ringway, in Greater Manchester, ranks as the worst town in the UK to buy tickets

London is the best region to secure tickets, despite congested broadband networks

Over 420,000 properties in the UK have virtually zero-chance of getting Glastonbury tickets as they can't access usable broadband.

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glastonbury festival tickets are infamous for selling out in minutes, and would-be festival goers try countless tricks to get their hands on tickets. From going into offices to use faster broadband to switching to less busy 4G networks, fast and reliable broadband is crucial for success. Now, new analysis from alternative broadband specialists National Broadband can reveal the best and worst spots in the UK for getting a sought-after ticket.

The aptly named Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix looks at median broadband speeds and estimated network traffic to highlight where the best and worst spots are to bag a ticket to Glastonbury this year. Over 2.5 million people attempted to get their hands on only 135,000 tickets last year, giving the average person less than a 6% chance of successfully purchasing a ticket. For Glastonbury fans every second counts with all 135,000 tickets sold out in 62 minutes in 2022, meaning 36 tickets are sold every second.

Dalrymple in East Ayrshire topped the list of ultimate ticket buying locations followed by Weeton-with-Preese in Lancashire and Burgh-by-sands in Cumbria which all combine high broadband speeds with low estimated network traffic.

Conversely, the Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix reveals Ringway, in Greater Manchester, as the worst place in the UK to try for tickets this year with median broadband speeds of just 4.69Mbps and high estimated network traffic. Ringway is closely followed by Argyll and Bute in Scotland, and Corsley in South-West Wiltshire. 428,000 properties across the UK join the likes of Corsley and Ringway, as they are unable to access speeds of 10Mbps according to Ofcom's latest figures .

Despite ever increasing network traffic, London still came out on top of the UK regions, as its high average broadband speeds see it nudging out Northern Ireland and the North East. It's bad news for Scotland as it ranked as the worst region in the UK - over 60,000 homes don't have access to usable broadband and so have virtually no chance of getting their hands on Glastonbury tickets this year. And only just ahead of Scotland, ironically the second worst UK region for having a chance of getting tickets is the South West, where the festival is held.

David Hennell, Director at National Broadband says: "Come June, Glastonbury is the place to be and for festival fans these findings are somewhat alarming. With some places in the UK having median broadband speeds up to 40 times faster than others, many people aren't even in with a chance of securing the sought-after tickets.

"This hugely popular and iconic event brings the UK's digital divide into sharp focus. Decent internet is now an essential service for everything from banking and retail, being able to work effectively from home and stream TV, to contacting friends and loved ones. But that's not all, it's also crucial for experiencing and planning entertainment. The speeds in places such as Corsley, Temple Sowerby and Ringway are simply unusable and there are well over 400,000 properties across the UK in the same boat without access to speeds above 10Mbps. These areas that are left behind on the wrong side of the digital divide need immediate solutions to provide them with the fast and reliable broadband we all need to conduct our daily lives.

Methodology

The median broadband speed data was sourced from the Fair Internet Report. To estimate network traffic on the Glastonbury sale date, we used the latest census data to find the percentage of 25-34 year olds (the most likely demographic to attend festivals according to Ticketmaster) living in each location/region. The Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Score is ranked out of 100 and combines median broadband speeds with demographic data. The town or village most likely to get Glastonbury tickets across these two factors is awarded a score of 100, with all other locations awarded a relative score.

We also used the latest Ofcom data showing the number of homes in each region unable to access usable broadband of over 10Mbps. The regional Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Score is ranked out of 100 and combines median broadband speeds and Ofcom broadband data with demographic data. The region that is most likely to get Glastonbury tickets across these three factors is awarded a score of 100, with all other locations awarded a relative score.

