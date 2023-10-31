PINKERTON LAUNCHES CRIME INDEX IN SWEDEN TO GUIDE BUSINESS DECISIONS

Pinkerton Crime Index provides accurate, relevant crime assessment and scoring to support business leader organizational decisions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkerton , a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, announced the expansion of the Pinkerton Crime Index to include Sweden. This expansion will help business leaders with interests or a physical presence in Sweden better evaluate crime to guide organizational decisions.

The Pinkerton Crime Index launched in 2020 and features reliable crime data for the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Australia and now Sweden. The Pinkerton Crime Index accurately forecasts crime with 95% confidence by coupling long standing experience in crime-fighting with comprehensive data and progressive algorithms to synthesize crime data into a singular factor that can be compared across markets down to the neighborhood level.

The Pinkerton Crime Index algorithms are put through a double elimination process to ensure the utmost precision and statistical modeling that captures relevant movement in seasonality and structural changes that are emerging. Pinkerton security experts also analyze a wide variety of granular data, which reveals deep patterns and trends to accurately depict crime risk at the neighborhood level. That means business leaders are able to leverage crime data in an actionable manner - from real estate investment to logistics planning.

"When we created the Pinkerton Crime Index, we saw a growing need for crime data that business leaders could rely on to make crucial decisions about resource allocation and expansion. Today, as organized retail crime and workplace violence is on the rise, the PCI is more needed than ever," said Alix Arguelles, director of the PCI. "By expanding the Index to Sweden, we are taking the next natural step in our journey to provide global business leaders with a comprehensive understanding of their risk profile."

