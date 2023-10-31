Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18
31.10.2023
Pensana Plc - Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2023

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Publication of Annual Report 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pensana is pleased to advise that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 has been published on the Company's website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on the Company's website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2023.

A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


