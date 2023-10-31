

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), a fintech company, announced on Tuesday various measures to streamline its business, which will result in around 300 job cuts.



These efficiency measures to create a leaner, and more agile business are expected to drive operating margin expansion over the medium term.



The planned headcount reduction represents around 10 percent of the total workforce.



The company is also expecting to deliver full run rate cost savings of 50 million pounds per year. Further, structural savings of 10 million pounds are expected in fiscal 2024, 40 million pounds in fiscal 2025 and 50 million pounds in fiscal 2026.



The fintech firm anticipates reducing variable costs by an additional 10 million pounds in fiscal 2024, providing a total savings of 20 million pounds.



The firm will publish its first half results for fiscal 2024 on January 25.



On Monday, IG Group shares closed at 640 pence up 2.73% in London.



