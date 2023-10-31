Groupe Casino: Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023



Group net sales down -5.5% as reported and -5.3% on a same-store basis

France Retail sales were down -5.6% on a same-store basis , reflecting: The effect of price readjustment measures in Supermarkets/Hypermarkets taken in Q1. The commercial turnaround in historic supermarkets is confirmed , with customer traffic and volumes now positive 1 at +8% and +3% respectively in 4H, while hypermarkets are seeing a gradual improvement in customer traffic Growth of +0.4% in Parisian and convenience banners , penalized by unfavorable weather conditions which impacted non-food sales. Food sales were up +1.3%

, reflecting: At Cdiscount , the deliberate reduction in product sales continued, while services revenues (including Marketplace commissions) rose (+7%), leading to a sharp improvement in the mix. All in all, sales fell by -25%

, the deliberate reduction in product sales continued, while services revenues (including Marketplace commissions) rose (+7%), leading to a sharp improvement in the mix. All in all, sales fell by -25% In Latin America2, GPA maintains dynamic growth (up +8.3% as reported and up +6.4% on a same-store basis)





Net financial debt:

At 30 September 2023, Group net debt stood at €6.2bn, +€0.1bn higher compared to 30 June 2023





Group Consolidated net sales

Net sales (in €m) Q3 2023 Total

growth Organic

growth3 Same-store

growth3 France Retail 3,396 -6.5% -6.5% -5.6% Cdiscount 278 -25.8% -24.6% -24.6% Total France 3,674 -8.3% -8.3% -8.2% Latam (GPA)2 888 +8.3% +8.3% +6.4% GROUP TOTAL 4,562 -5.5% -5.5% -5.3% Cdiscount GMV4 668 -13.5% n.a. n.a.

In the third-quarter of 2023, changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -0.8%, the currency effect stood at -0.1%, the calendar effect was +0.4% and the fuel effect came to +0.5%.

France

Details of results for France are given in the press release published on October 26, 2023.

Latin America (GPA) 2

GPA reported same-store sales growth of +5.7%5 for the quarter:

Convenience formats recorded same-store sales growth of +7.7% , a sequential improvement on Q2 2023 (+5.8%)

formats recorded , a sequential improvement on Q2 2023 (+5.8%) Extra Mercado supermarkets 6 recorded same-store sales growth of +2.5% , in line with previous quarters and buoyed by accelerating growth in volumes: At the beginning of August, GPA completed the conversion of Compre Bem supermarkets to Extra Mercado and is already seeing a return to profitability in the stores converted during the quarter. This conversion did not generate any major capital expenditure, thanks in particular to the cooperation of main suppliers





supermarkets recorded , in line with previous quarters and buoyed by accelerating growth in volumes:

Pão de Açúcar sales increased by +7.2% on a same-store basis, in line with the pace of growth observed since the beginning of the year. This performance was underpinned by volume growth in a deflationary quarter, resulting in particular from the pursuit of a strategy of refocusing on fresh products.





GPA published its Q3 2023 sales figures on 30 October 2023

APPENDICES - OTHER INFORMATION

Main changes in scope

Disposal of Sarenza on 1 October 2022 (Monoprix)

Disposal of CChezVous on 31 December 2022 (Cdiscount)

Disposal of Assaí (loss of control on 17 March 2023)

Disposal of Sudeco on 31 March 2023

Sale of stores to ITM on 30 September 2023 Discontinued operations Grupo Éxito: Following SEC approval of the 20-F on 25 July 2023, the Group has also decided to begin the process of selling Grupo Éxito. As the sale of Grupo Éxito is considered highly probable, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, Grupo Éxito's net sales are presented in discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023.

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Currency effect Brazil (EUR/BRL) 5.2834 5.3109 -0.5%

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DOCUMENTATION

OF FINANCINGS RAISED IN 2019

See press release dated 21 November 2019

Financial information for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023:

In €m France7

(France Retail + E-commerce) Latam (GPA) Total Net sales8 3,674 888 4,562 EBITDA2 136 53 189 (-) impact of leases9 (148) (42) (190) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases2 (12) 11 (1)

Net financial debt

At 30 September 2023, Group net debt stood at €6.2bn, of which €5.6bn in France and €0.6bn in Brazil. The +€0.1bn change compared with 30 June 2023 is mainly due to cash flows net of interest expense, partly offset by disposals during the period.

At 30 September 2023, the Group's liquidity in France stood at €1.3 bn, including €945m in available cash

(vs. respectively €1.1bn and €917m at 30 June 2023).

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 September 2023:

In €m France1

(France Retail + E-commerce) Latam (GPA) Total Net sales2 14,954 3,491 18,445 EBITDA2 694 175 869 (-) impact of leases3 (595) (141) (735) (i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases2 10 100 34 134 (ii) Gross debt2 11 (6,913) (1,109) (8,022) (iii) Cash and cash equivalents2 12 1,276 570 1,846

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested on 30 September 2023 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility dated 18 November 2019,

as amended in July 2021

Type of covenant (France and E-commerce)13 As at 30 September 2023 Secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments <3.50x 39.81x EBITDA after lease payments/Net finance costs >2.50x 0.28x

The secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments covenant stood at 39.81x, with EBITDA after lease payments of €101m and secured debt of €4,020m including the drawdown of the entire Cobalt RCF (€2.1bn) during the conciliation period.

As part of the accelerated safeguard proceeding, on 5 October 2023, the RCF lenders waived their right to claim any accelerated payment on the basis of any event of default under the financial covenants as of 30 September 2023.

At 30 September 2023, the segregated account for the Quatrim notes had a balance of €20m.

Financial rating : Fitch Ratings: RD - Restricted Default (29 August 2023).

Store network

FRANCE 30 Sept. 2022 31 Dec. 2022 31 March 2023 30 June 2023 30 Sept. 2023 Géant Casino/Hyper Frais HM 77 77 78 78 67 o/w French franchises 3 3 3 3 3 International affiliates 9 9 10 10 9 Casino Supermarkets 461 474 476 478 441 o/w franchises/LG France 63 63 62 60 60 International affiliates 23 24 26 29 33 Monoprix (Monop', Naturalia, etc.) 849 858 852 855 862 o/w affiliates/LG France excl. Naturalia 235 255 265 271 285 Naturalia integrated stores France 183 181 177 175 170 Naturalia franchises/LG France 63 65 66 63 65 Franprix 1,069 1,098 1,123 1,155 1,159 o/w franchises/LG France 747 775 795 831 840 Franprix banner 836 864 876 888 881 Other banners (Marché d'à côté, etc.) 233 234 247 267 278 Convenience

o/w Vival

o/w Spar

o/w Petit Casino and similar

o/w oil companies

o/w affiliates

o/w other convenience outlets14 6,060

1,786

913

1,043

1,414

94

810 6,313

1,978

951

1,048

1,422

100

814 6,434

2,002

951

1,047

1,478

100

856 6,448

2,007

951

1,048

1,464

102

876 6,392

1,983

947

1,030

1,485

103

844 Leader Price15 63 66 66 63 40 Other businesses16 218 221 202 200 179 Total France 8,797 9,107 9,231 9,277 9,14017



INTERNATIONAL 30 Sept. 2022 31 Dec. 2022 31 March 2023 30 June 2023 30 Sept. 2023 ARGENTINA 29 33 34 36 36 Libertad hypermarkets 14 14 14 15 15 DI Libertad 5 9 10 11 11 Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets 10 10 10 10 10 URUGUAY 92 96 96 96 99 Géant hypermarkets 2 2 2 2 2 Disco supermarkets 30 30 30 30 32 Devoto supermarkets 24 26 26 26 27 Devoto Express mini-supermarkets 34 36 36 36 36 Möte 2 2 2 2 2 BRAZIL 699 735 730 748 766 Extra hypermarkets 5 3 3 2 1 Pão de Açúcar supermarkets 190 194 195 195 197 Extra Mercado supermarkets5 153 154 157 160 181 Compre Bem18 30 29 26 22 0 Mini Mercado Extra and Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets 247 281 278 298 316 + Service stations 74 74 71 71 71 COLOMBIA 2,068 2,155 2,239 2,238 2,400 Éxito hypermarkets 91 94 93 92 92 Éxito and Carulla supermarkets 153 154 155 155 155 Super Inter supermarkets 60 60 59 59 59 Surtimax (discount) 1,652 1,733 1,808 1,805 1,966 o/w "Aliados" 1,585 1,663 1,731 1,729 1,889 B2B 42 46 56 59 60 Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets 70 68 68 68 68 Total Latin America 2,888 3,019 3,099 3,118 3,301

Analyst and investor contacts

-

Christopher Welton

+33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



Press contacts

-

Casino Group - Communications Department

Béatrice Mandine

+ 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10 - bmandine@groupe-casino.fr



Nicolas Boudot

+33 (0)6 79 61 40 99 - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr



-

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis

+33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot

+33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr



Franck Pasquier

+33(0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

1 Data for the past 4 weeks

2 Assaí and Grupo Éxito net sales are presented in discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023

3 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

4 Data published by the subsidiary

5 Data published by GPA - same-store changes in gross sales excluding gas stations. The difference with Casino view (net) is due to the mix effect of categories with different VAT rates

6 Conversion of the remaining 22 Compre Bem stores to Extra Mercado in Q3 2023

7 Scope as defined in the November 2019 financing documentation, including certain GPA holding companies (notably Ségisor and Wilkes)

8 Continuing operations: unaudited figures, scope as defined in the November 2019 refinancing documentation; Net sales and EBITDA of Assaí and Grupo Éxito are presented in discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023

9 Interest paid on lease liabilities and repayment of lease liabilities as defined in the documentation

10 EBITDA after lease payments (i.e., repayments of principal and interest on lease liabilities)

11 Loans and other borrowings in the reported financial statements

12 Data at 30 September 2023

13 Scope as defined in the November 2019 financing documentation, including certain GPA holding companies (notably Ségisor and Wilkes)

14 Outlets under specific banners with a Casino supply contract

15 Leader Price stores in France. Leader Price international franchises are recorded in "Other businesses"

16 Other businesses include Leader Price international franchises and 3C Cameroon stores

17 The number of stores in France at 30 September 2023 has been restated to account for the outlets sold to Intermarché

18 Conversion of the remaining 22 Compre Bem stores to Extra Mercado supermarkets in Q3 2023