Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: A2H5A3 | ISIN: BE0974320526 | Ticker-Symbol: NVJP
Tradegate
31.10.23
10:20 Uhr
22,620 Euro
+0,220
+0,98 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2023 | 08:36
79 Leser
Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group and Umicore Poland sign a corporate PPA for 137 MW Silesia WF II

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that its subsidiary Silesia2 Wind Farm S.A. (hereinafter - Silesia WF II), managed by UAB "Ignitis renewables" (hereinafter - Ignitis Renewables), and Umicore Poland Sp. z o.o. (hereinafter - Umicore Poland), the Polish entity of leading circular materials technology company Umicore have entered into a 10-year corporate renewable power purchase agreement (hereinafter - PPA).

The PPA, concluded for the period of 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2034, covers a substantial part of the expected electricity production of Silesia WF II, currently under construction in southwestern Poland, which will have a total capacity of 137 MW.

This PPA marks an important milestone as it is the largest external corporate green PPA concluded by the Group. According to the Group, the PPA will ensure a stable income stream.

The information provided in this notification does not change the Group's Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

For more information, please contact:

Paulius Kalmantas

Communications Partner at Ignitis Renewables

Phone: +370 617 51616

Email: paulius.kalmantas@ignitis.lt


