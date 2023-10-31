Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
31.10.23
08:05 Uhr
19,560 Euro
-0,100
-0,51 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,88019,90010:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2023 | 08:42
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group completes acquisition of up to 300 MW onshore wind development project in Lithuania

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that on 30 October its subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables" (hereinafter - Ignitis Renewables) completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in two companies developing an onshore wind farm in the Kelme district owned UAB "E energija".

The wind farm's targeted total capacity is up to 300 MW. The portfolio is made up of 2 projects - Kelme WF I (105.4 MW) and Kelme WF II (194.6 MW). The commercial operations date of the project is estimated for 2025. The completed project will operate under market conditions.

The expected investments, including the acquisition price and construction costs, should reach around EUR 550 million. The expected project's return is in line with the Group's target return range.

The Group announced the signing of a conditional sale and purchase agreement on 27 June 2023 (link). The information provided in this notification does not change the Group's Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

This acquisition is a significant step towards the Group's objective to increase the Green Generation capacity 4 times from the 1.2 GW in 2022 to 4-5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link).

For more information, please contact:

Paulius Kalmantas

Communications Partner at Ignitis Renewables

Phone: +370 617 51616

Email: paulius.kalmantas@ignitis.lt


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.