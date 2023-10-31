LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q23) and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (9M23). All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2023 Highlights:
- 3Q23 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 53.3 million, compared to US$ 22.2 million reported in 3Q22. 9M23 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 121.9 million, compared to US$ 96.3 million reported in 9M22. 2022 EBITDA does not include US$ 300 million resulting from the sale of Buenaventura's 43.65% stake in Yanacocha.
- 3Q23 net loss from direct operations reached US$ 24.3 million, compared to a US$ 22.6 million net loss for the same period in 2022. 9M23 net income from direct operations was US$ 42.5 million, compared to US$ 67.7 million net income for the 9M22.
- Buenaventura recorded US$ 51.3 million in Depreciation and Amortization for the 3Q23: US$ 17.6 million was due to deferred stripping related to the final open pit expansion works, which was completely mined in September 2023, when mining activities at Colquijirca's Tajo Norte mine were suspended.
- Buenaventura's 9M23 consolidated copper production increased 35% YoY. Zinc production decreased by 65% YoY, lead decreased by 61% YoY, silver decreased by 19% YoY, and gold decreased by 17% YoY.
- Buenaventura's cash position reached US$ 221.8 million and net debt decreased to US$ 493.7 million with an average maturity of 2.7 years by quarter's end, September 30, 2023.
- 3Q23 capital expenditures were US$ 59.8 million, compared to US$ 37.2 million for the same period in 2022. 9M23 capital expenditures reached US$ 145.7 million, compared to US$ 93.2 million in 9M22, and includes US$ 46.5 million related to the San Gabriel Project and US$ 31.4 million related to the Yumpag Project.
- The Yumpag project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was approved on September 7, 2023. The Company promptly submitted a request to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines to obtain the necessary authorizations to initiate the deposit's exploitation. However, 4Q23 targeted production initiation remains unchanged, as resumed activities at the Uchucchacua processing plant also enables Buenaventura to perform metallurgical tests for up to 124,600 tons of ore from the Yumpag project's pilot stope.
- Cerro Verde paid a total dividend of US$ 250 million on August 3, 2023. Buenaventura received US$ 49.0 million relative to its stake in Cerro Verde.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Total Revenues
211.3
195.4
8%
570.0
578.4
-1%
Operating Income
-29.5
-20.0
48%
-39.0
-52.0
-25%
EBITDA Direct Operations (1)
53.3
22.2
N.A.
121.9
96.3
27%
EBITDA Including Affiliates (1)
152.7
78.2
95%
418.5
369.8
13%
Net Income (2)
-28.0
-19.8
42%
29.6
548.5
-95%
EPS (3)
-0.11
-0.08
42%
0.12
2.16
-95%
|(1)
Does not include US$ 300 million from the sale of Buenaventura's stake in Yanacocha.
|(2)
Net Income attributable to owners of the parent
|(3)
As of September 30, 2023, Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.
Operating Revenues
3Q23 net sales were US$ 211.3 million, compared to US$ 195.4 million in 3Q22; a year-on-year increase resulting from improved copper volume sold.
The Company recorded a negative US$ 15.3 million provisional price adjustment for the accumulated first nine months of 2023. This is comprised of US$ 13.7 million in fair value of accounts receivables and US$ 1.5 million in adjustments to prior period liquidations. This compares to a negative US$ 40.4 million adjustment for the accumulated first nine months of 2022.
Operating Highlights
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Net Sales (millions of US$)
211.3
195.4
8%
570.0
577.1
-1%
Average Gold Price (US$/oz.) Direct Operations (1) (2)
1,921
1,678
14%
1,927
1,794
7%
Average Gold Price (US$/oz.) incl. Associated (2) (3)
1,917
1,677
14%
1,925
1,794
7%
Average Silver Price (US$/oz.) (2)
25.67
17.33
48%
24.30
21.32
14%
Average Lead Price (US$/MT) (2)
2,225
1,713
30%
2,030
2,093
-3%
Average Zinc Price (US$/MT) (2)
1,762
3,412
-48%
2,152
3,983
-46%
Average Copper Price (US$/MT) (2)
8,291
7,261
14%
8,689
8,685
0%
Volume Sold
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold Oz Direct Operations (1)
33,265
45,807
-27%
102,700
123,692
-17%
Gold Oz incl. Associated (3)
41,780
54,399
-23%
117,239
148,778
-21%
Silver Oz
1,743,629
1,954,000
-11%
4,666,199
5,655,367
-17%
Lead MT
1,269
4,129
-69%
4,799
12,530
-62%
Zinc MT
3,029
8,061
-62%
8,324
24,871
-67%
Copper MT
17,802
11,449
55%
41,940
31,512
33%
(1)
Buenaventura Consolidated figure includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
(2)
The realized price takes into account the adjustments of quotational periods.
(3)
Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal and 40.095% of Coimolache.
Production and Operating Costs
Buenaventura's 3Q23 equity gold production was 43,449 ounces, compared to 55,837 ounces produced in 3Q22, primarily due to decreased production at Tambomayo and La Zanja. 3Q23 silver production decreased by 12% primarily due to Julcani and Tambomayo performance. 3Q23 lead and zinc production decreased by 66% and 62%, respectively, due to decreased production at Tambomayo and El Brocal. The Company's 3Q23 equity copper production was 34,168 MT, compared to 28,909 MT produced in 3Q22, due to increased production at El Brocal and Cerro Verde.
Equity Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold Oz Direct Operations(1)
33,978
47,057
-28%
105,930
128,131
-17%
Gold Oz including Associated(2) Companies
43,449
55,837
-22%
121,884
152,726
-20%
Silver Oz Direct Operations(1)
1,472,907
1,664,600
-12%
3,984,040
5,034,531
-21%
Lead MT Direct Operations(1)
1,279
3,738
-66%
4,575
11,628
-61%
Zinc MT Direct Operations(1)
2,663
6,937
-62%
7,706
22,336
-66%
Copper MT Direct Operations(1)
11,565
7,438
55%
27,200
20,152
35%
Copper MT including Associated Companies(3)
34,168
28,909
18%
94,336
84,065
12%
Consolidated Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold Oz(4)
36,228
49,789
-27%
111,574
134,261
-17%
Silver Oz(4)
1,933,025
1,906,679
1%
4,857,709
5,996,245
-19%
Lead MT(4)
1,620
4,340
-63%
5,408
13,698
-61%
Zinc MT(4)
3,762
9,129
-59%
10,275
29,511
-65%
Copper MT(4)
18,826
12,108
55%
44,277
32,805
35%
|(1)
Buenaventura's Direct Operations includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 61.43% of El Brocal.
|(2)
Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.095% of Coimolache.
|(3)
Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 61.43% of El Brocal and 19.58% of Cerro Verde.
|(4)
Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal
Tambomayo (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
Oz
8,127
13,755
-41%
29,623
41,973
-29%
Silver
Oz
301,963
546,256
-45%
1,237,001
1,399,472
-12%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
1,891
982
93%
1,357
978
39%
Tambomayo 3Q23 gold production decreased 41% year on year aligned with the Company's mine plan for this asset, while silver production decreased 45% year on year and by 12% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to lower than planned mining rate within the mine's upper zone, which required more extensive rehabilitation to enable access to high-grade ore. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) increased to 1,891 US$/Oz in 3Q23 from 982 US$/Oz in 3Q22. This increase was primarily due to decreased volume sold in 3Q23.
Orcopampa (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
Oz
20,576
20,164
2%
60,547
56,944
6%
Silver
Oz
7,168
8,247
-13%
22,028
23,437
-6%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
970
803
21%
973
911
7%
3Q23 gold production was in line with 3Q22 and with the planned mining sequence. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) increased to 970 US$/Oz in 3Q23, compared to 803 US$/Oz in 3Q22, primarily due to lower gold grades in 2023 compared to 2022.
La Zanja (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
Oz
1,692
8,786
-81%
6,772
19,452
-65%
Silver
Oz
3,681
31,665
-88%
15,633
85,347
-82%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
1,140
1,892
-40%
1,679
1,914
-12%
3Q23 gold production decreased by 81% year on year, in line with 2023 estimates, as mining and ore stockpiling was suspended in 4Q22. 3Q23 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) was 1,140 US$/Oz, a decrease from 1,892 US$/Oz gold production in 3Q22 as only pad leaching and water treatment are being performed at the property, as well as exploration.
Coimolache (40.10% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
Oz
23,621
21,899
8%
39,789
61,341
-35%
Silver
Oz
87,185
76,133
15%
176,755
228,832
-23%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
1,083
1,710
-37%
1,711
1,288
33%
Coimolache 3Q23 gold production increased by 8% year-over-year, due to increased treated ore, higher gold grades and accelerated gold extraction from the leach pad. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) therefore decreased to 1,083 US$/Oz in 3Q23, from 1,710 US$/Oz in 3Q22.
Uchucchacua (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Silver
Oz
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Zinc
MT
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Lead
MT
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Silver
US$/Oz
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Buenaventura submitted Uchucchacua's updated mine plan to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines on August 28, 2023. Buenaventura initiated a short ore processing campaign at the processing plant, ensuring plant operational readiness to process ore from Uchucchacua and Yumpag during the 4Q23. Exploration and mine development progressed as scheduled during 3Q23.
The Yumpag project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was approved on September 7, 2023. The Company promptly submitted a request to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines to obtain the necessary authorizations to initiate the deposit's exploitation. 4Q23 targeted production initiation remains unchanged, as resumed activities at the Uchucchacua processing plant also enables Buenaventura to perform metallurgical tests for up to 124,600 tons of ore from the Yumpag project's pilot stope.
Yumpag's ore concentrates will be processed at the Rio Seco plant to reduce manganese content. The Rio Seco plant is scheduled to resume operations in November 2023.
Julcani (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Silver
Oz
427,269
692,876
-38%
1,317,895
1,994,565
-34%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Silver
US$/Oz
26.09
13.80
89%
22.40
14.55
54%
3Q23 silver production decreased 38% year on year primarily due to a negative geology reconciliation with decreased treated ore. 3Q23 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) was 26.09 US$/Oz, compared to 13.80 US$/Oz in 2Q22; an 89% year on year increase due to decreased volume sold.
Exploration and development of Julcani's Rosario sector at 610 level began during 3Q23. This new zone includes gold and copper which Buenaventura will begin processing during the fourth quarter 2023. The Company will also submit a related reserves and resources analysis by year end 2023.
El Brocal (61.43% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Copper
MT
18,826
12,108
55%
44,277
32,805
35%
Zinc
MT
2,849
5,683
-50%
6,661
18,601
-64%
Silver
Oz
1,192,944
627,635
90%
2,265,152
2,493,424
-9%
Cost Applicable to Sales
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Copper
US$/MT
6,029
6,690
-10%
6,290
6,676
-6%
Zinc
US$/MT
1,924
2,698
-29%
1,859
2,931
-37%
El Brocal 3Q23 copper production increased by 55% year on year as underground mine production ramp-up continued ahead of expectations during the quarter. Transitional ore from the open pit also had a higher than estimated copper content with improved metallurgical recovery. Buenaventura maintains its targeted underground mine 10,000 tpd exploitation rate for 4Q23.
3Q23 silver production increased by 90% year on year in line with the 2023 planned mining sequence.
3Q23 zinc production decreased by 50% year on year as part as the planned transition to copper from polymetallic ore. On October 3, 2023, Buenaventura submitted a notice to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) for the temporary suspension of mining activities at Colquijirca's Tajo Norte mine for up to three years due to approval delay of Colquijirca's Modification of Environmental Impact Assessment. Buenaventura expects to now process 100% of the El Brocal lead and zinc inventories by year end 2023 with the remaining open pit copper inventories expected in 1Q24. In the 4Q23, the company will recognize the deferred stripping costs associated with lead and zinc inventories, which are expected to be in line with the amortization reported in the 3Q23.
2Q23 Copper Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) decreased by 10% year on year due to increased volume sold.
Share in Associated Companies
Buenaventura's share in associated companies was US$ 46.4 million in 3Q23, compared with US$ 20.4 million in 3Q22, comprised of:
Share in Associates' Results (in US$ millions)
3Q23
3Q22
Var %
9M23
9M22
Var %
Cerro Verde
44.4
20.7
N.A.
122.3
120.1
2%
Coimolache
2.5
-0.2
N.A.
-7.7
0.3
N.A.
Other minor
-0.5
0.0
N.A.
-1.2
-2.2
-45%
Total
46.4
20.4
N.A.
113.4
118.1
-4%
CERRO VERDE (19.58% owned by Buenaventura)
3Q23 copper production was 115,441 MT, 22,603 MT of which is attributable to Buenaventura; a 5% increase as compared to 109,655 MT produced in 3Q22, 21,471 MT of which was attributable to Buenaventura.
Cerro Verde reported US$ 225.5 million net income in 3Q23, compared to US$ 105.5 million net income in 3Q22. This is primarily due to a 40% year on year net sales increase, primarily due to a higher average realized copper price of US$ 3.77 per pound in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$ 3.14 per pound in the third quarter of 2022, as well as an 11% increase in volume of copper sold. This increase was partially offset by a year-on-year cost of sales increase due to an inventory variation, and higher tax paid during the quarter.
3Q23 Cerro Verde capital expenditures were US$ 70.8 million.
COIMOLACHE (40.10% owned by Buenaventura)
Coimolache reported US$ 6.6 million in 3Q23 net income, compared to US$ 1.0 million net loss in 3Q22.
SAN GABRIEL Project
3Q23 and 9M23 capital expenditures was US$ 22.4 million and US$ 46.5 million, respectively, primarily related to earthworks and construction-related water dam excavation. The Company has also invested an additional US$ 40.0 million in the project as advance payment for equipment manufacturing, primarily related to the processing plant. This amount is reported within Buenaventura's financial statements as accounts receivable and will be reclassified as CAPEX once the equipment arrives at the project.
The underground mining tender process was completed during 3Q23. Personnel hiring and mobilization is in progress, and contractors will begin field works during 4Q23.
Item
Description
Progress as of:
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
1
Engineering
66%
81%
90%
2
Procurement
85%
85%
89%
3
Construction
3%
7%
14%
4
Commissioning
0%
0%
0%
Total
15%
23%
28%
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).
The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
For a printed version of the Company's 2022 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company's ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company's ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company's balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.
This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
**Tables to follow**
APPENDIX 1
Equity Participation in
BVN
Operating
Equity %
Mines / Business
El Molle Verde S.A.C*
100.00
Trapiche Project
Minera La Zanja S.A*
100.00
La Zanja
Sociedad Minera El Brocal S.A.A*
61.43
Colquijirca and Marcapunta
Compañía Minera Coimolache S.A**
40.10
Tantahuatay
Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A**
19.58
Cerro Verde
Processadora Industrial Rio Seco S.A*
100.00
Rio Seco chemical plant
Consorcio Energético de Huancavelica S.A*
100.00
Energy - Huanza Hydroelectrical plant
(*) Consolidated
APPENDIX 2
Gold Production
Mining Unit
Operating Results
Unit
3Q23
3Q22
?%
9M23
9M22
? %
Underground
Tambomayo
Ore Milled
DMT
143,469
161,764
-11%
435,103
468,323
-7%
Ore Grade
Gr/MT
2.22
3.00
-26%
2.57
3.17
-19%
Recovery Rate
%
79.35
88.26
-10%
82.08
87.97
-7%
Ounces Produced
Oz
8,127
13,755
-41%
29,623
41,973
-29%
Orcopampa
Ore Milled
DMT
74,026
63,736
16%
213,474
180,342
18%
Ore Grade
Gr/MT
8.96
10.16
-12%
9.19
10.00
-8%
Recovery Rate
%
96.48
96.90
0%
96.01
98.17
-2%
Ounces Produced*
Oz
20,576
20,164
2%
60,547
56,944
6%
Marcapunta
Ore Milled
DMT
776,985
794,447
-2%
2,465,994
2,174,456
13%
Ore Grade
Gr/MT
0.88
0.70
25%
0.64
0.65
-2%
Recovery Rate
%
24.86
38.72
-36%
28.09
34.02
-17%
Ounces Produced*
Oz
5,431
7,085
-23%
13,970
15,711
-11%
Open Pit
La Zanja
Ounces Produced
Oz
1,692
8,786
-81%
6,772
19,452
-65%
Tajo Norte
Ounces Produced
Oz
402
-
N.A.
661
181
N.A.
Coimolache
Ounces Produced
Oz
23,621
21,899
8%
39,789
61,341
-35%
Silver Production
Mining Unit
Operating Results
Unit
3Q23
3Q22
?%
9M23
9M22
? %
Underground
Tambomayo
Ore Milled
DMT
143,469
161,764
-11%
435,103
468,323
-7%
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
2.55
3.54
-28%
3.29
3.13
5%
Recovery Rate
%
82.04
96.43
-15%
85.84
95.54
-10%
Ounces Produced
Oz
301,963
546,256
-45%
1,237,001
1,399,472
-12%
Orcopampa
Ore Milled
DMT
74,026
63,736
16%
213,474
180,342
18%
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
0.13
0.17
-27%
0.14
0.18
-23%
Recovery Rate
%
75.79
73.54
3%
74.27
72.54
2%
Ounces Produced
Oz
7,168
8,247
-13%
22,028
23,437
-6%
Uchucchacua
Ore Milled
DMT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Recovery Rate
%
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Ounces Produced
Oz
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Julcani
Ore Milled
DMT
31,268
34,691
-10%
87,663
98,294
-11%
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
14.25
20.36
-30%
15.63
20.66
-24%
Recovery Rate
%
95.81
98.10
-2%
96.04
98.22
-2%
Ounces Produced*
Oz
427,269
692,876
-38%
1,317,895
1,994,565
-34%
Marcapunta
Ore Milled
DMT
776,985
794,447
-2%
2,465,994
2,174,456
13%
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
0.94
0.98
-4%
0.91
0.88
3%
Recovery Rate
%
58.70
55.65
5%
56.15
53.28
5%
Ounces Produced
Oz
428,293
442,811
-3%
1,259,899
1,036,547
22%
Open Pit
Tajo Norte
Ore Milled
DMT
354,994
-
N.A.
478,455
156,342
N.A.
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
2.58
-
N.A.
2.24
2.15
4%
Recovery Rate
%
56.71
-
N.A.
55.51
53.45
4%
Ounces Produced
Oz
601,473
-
N.A.
682,291
178,769
N.A.
Tajo Norte
Ore Milled
DMT
162,367
425,835
-62%
366,699
1,486,286
-75%
Ore Grade
Oz/MT
1.97
0.84
N.A.
1.56
1.61
-3%
Recovery Rate
%
51.94
69.56
-25%
58.92
58.29
1%
Ounces Produced
Oz
163,178
370,460
-56%
322,962
1,463,744
-78%
La Zanja
Ounces Produced
Oz
3,681
31,665
-88%
15,633
85,347
-82%
Coimolache
Ounces Produced
Oz
87,185
76,133
15%
176,755
228,832
-23%
Lead Production
Mining Unit
Operating Results
Unit
3Q23
3Q22
?%
9M23
9M22
? %
Underground
Tambomayo
Ore Milled
DMT
143,469
161,764
-11%
435,103
468,323
-7%
Ore Grade
%
0.57
1.81
-69%
0.77
1.87
-59%
Recovery Rate
%
75.05
90.25
-17%
83.41
90.82
-8%
MT Produced
MT
603
2,639
-77%
2,851
7,970
-64%
Uchucchacua
Ore Milled
DMT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Ore Grade
%
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Recovery Rate
%
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
MT Produced
MT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Julcani
Ore Milled
DMT
31,268
34,691
-10%
87,663
98,294
-11%
Ore Grade
%
0.48
0.44
8%
0.51
0.40
26%
Recovery Rate
%
88.79
91.04
-2%
88.95
91.46
-3%
Ounces Produced*
MT
132
140
-5%
398
363
9%
Open Pit
Tajo Norte
Ore Milled
DMT
162,367
425,835
-62%
366,699
1,486,286
-75%
Ore Grade
%
1.63
1.04
57%
1.49
0.96
55%
Recovery Rate
%
34.08
41.61
-18%
40.22
39.51
2%
MT Produced
MT
885
1,781
-50%
2,160
5,584
-61%
Zinc Production
Mining Unit
Operating Results
Unit
3Q23
3Q22
?%
9M23
9M22
? %
Underground
Tambomayo
Ore Milled
DMT
143,469
161,764
-11%
435,103
468,323
-7%
Ore Grade
%
0.87
2.44
-64%
1.06
2.61
-59%
Recovery Rate
%
71.98
87.43
-18%
77.50
89.41
-13%
MT Produced
MT
913
3,446
-74%
3,614
10,910
-67%
Uchucchacua
Ore Milled
DMT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Ore Grade
%
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Recovery Rate
%
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
MT Produced
MT
-
-
N.A.
-
-
N.A.
Open Pit
Tajo Norte
Ore Milled
DMT
162,367
425,835
-62%
366,699
1,486,286
-75%
Ore Grade
%
4.09
2.66
54%
3.61
2.44
48%
Recovery Rate
%
42.97
59.70
-28%
51.87
53.20
-2%
MT Produced
MT
2,849
6,403
-56%
6,661
19,321
-66%
Copper Production
Mining Unit
Operating Results
Unit
3Q23
3Q22
?%
9M23
9M22
? %
Underground
Marcapunta
Ore Milled
DMT
776,985
794,447
-2%
2,465,994
2,174,456
13%
Ore Grade
%
1.75
1.78
-2%
1.70
1.72
-1%
Recovery Rate
%
84.71
85.60
-1%
85.57
84.99
1%
MT Produced
MT
11,501
12,108
-5%
35,891
31,709
13%
Tajo Norte
Ore Milled
DMT
354,994
-
N.A.
478,455
156,342
N.A.
Ore Grade
%
2.86
-
N.A.
2.49
1.13
N.A.
Recovery Rate
%
59.71
-
N.A.
59.89
61.97
-3%
MT Produced
MT
7,325
-
N.A.
8,387
1,096
N.A.
APPENDIX 3: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousand US$)
3Q23
3Q22
9M23
9M22
Net Income
-24,498
-22,487
42,953
547,593
Add / Subtract:
77,758
44,733
78,961
-151,322
Income from sale of investment in Yanacocha
0
0
-
300,000
Depreciation and Amortization in cost of sales
51,264
41,477
121,816
131,531
Provision (credit) for income tax, net
-1,264
-16,296
-2,070
-35,198
Interest expense
13,381
12,641
43,455
42,092
Loss (gain) on currency exchange difference
31,176
27,961
-3,450
3,086
Provision of bonuses and compensations
4,447
7,260
10,391
11,964
Loss (gain) from discontinued operations
167
-62
-439
-479,869
Workers' participation provision
2,899
-2,666
4,691
271
Depreciation and amortization in administration expenses
651
600
1,943
1,816
Depreciation and Amortization in other, net
30
25
79
76
Provision (reversal) for contingencies
-240
1,960
-5,534
3,805
Share in associated companies by the equity method, net
-46,375
-20,442
-113,368
-118,149
Write-off of fixed assets
632
4
870
322
Impairment (reversal) of inventories
23,112
-6,392
26,650
-1,508
Interest income
-2,122
-1,337
-6,073
-11,561
EBITDA Buenaventura Direct Operations
53,260
22,246
121,914
396,271
EBITDA Cerro Verde (19.58%)
95,953
52,321
296,566
261,100
EBITDA Coimolache (40.095%)
3,528
3,667
-3
12,392
EBITDA Buenaventura + All Associates
152,741
78,235
418,477
669,763
*Cerro Verde's EBITDA accounts for D&A related to the capitalization of the stripping.
Note:
EBITDA (Buenaventura Direct Operations) consists of earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share in associated companies, net, loss on currency exchange difference, other, net, provision for workers' profit sharing and provision for long-term officers' compensation.
EBITDA (including associated companies) consists of EBITDA (Buenaventura Direct Operations), plus (1) Buenaventura's equity share of EBITDA (Cerro Verde), plus (2) Buenaventura's equity share of EBITDA (Coimolache). All EBITDA mentioned were similarly calculated using financial information provided to Buenaventura by the associated companies.
Buenaventura presents EBITDA (Buenaventura Direct Operations) and EBITDA (including affiliates) to provide further information with respect to its operating performance and the operating performance of its equity investees, the affiliates. EBITDA (Buenaventura Direct Operations) and EBITDA (including affiliates) are not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA (Buenaventura Direct Operations) and EBITDA (including affiliates) as alternatives to operating income or net income determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Buenaventura's, affiliates operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.
APPENDIX 4: COST APPLICABLE TO SALES RECONCILIATION
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales and Cost Applicable to Sales per Unit Sold
Cost applicable to sales consists of cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization, plus selling expenses. Cost applicable to sales per unit sold for each mine consists of cost applicable to sales for a particular metal produced at a given mine divided by the volume of such metal produced at such mine in the specified period. We note that cost applicable to sales is not directly comparable to the cash operating cost figures disclosed in previously furnished earnings releases.
Cost applicable to sales and Cost applicable to sales per unit of mineral sold are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We consider Cost applicable to sales and Cost applicable to sales per unit of mineral sold to be key measures in managing and evaluating our operating performance. These measures are widely reported in the precious metals industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings. You should not consider Cost applicable to sales or Cost applicable to sales per unit of mineral sold as alternatives to cost of sales determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of our operating performance. Cost applicable to sales and Cost applicable to sales per unit of mineral sold are calculated without adjusting for by-product revenue amounts.
Operations' Cost applicable to sales does not include operating cost for those months during which Buenaventura's operations were suspended due to COVID-19, as these have been classified as "Unabsorbed costs due to production stoppage" within the financial statements.
The tables below set forth (i) a reconciliation of consolidated Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization to consolidated Cost applicable to sales, (ii) reconciliations of the components of Cost applicable to sales (by mine and mineral) to the corresponding consolidated line items set forth on our consolidated statements of profit or loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and (iii) reconciliations of Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization to Cost applicable to sales for each of our mining units. The amounts set forth in Cost applicable to sales and Cost applicable to sales per unit sold for each mine and mineral indicated in the tables below can be reconciled to the amounts set forth on our consolidated statements of profit or loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 by reference to the reconciliations of Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization (by mine and mineral), Selling Expenses (by mine and metal) expenses and Exploration in units in operations (by mine and mineral) to consolidated Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization, consolidated Selling Expenses and consolidated Exploration in units in operations expenses, respectively, set forth below.
|Set forth below is a reconciliation of consolidated Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization,
|to consolidated Cost applicable to sales:
|For the 3 months ended September 30
|For the 9 months ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands of US$)
|Consolidated Cost of sales excluding depreciation and amortization
136,195
118,419
342,171
337,503
|Add:
|Consolidated Exploration in units in operation
12,418
20,708
39,051
53,629
|Consolidated Commercial deductions
51,260
42,039
134,651
137,887
|Consolidated Selling expenses
4,277
5,854
12,745
15,490
|Consolidated Cost applicable to sales
204,150
187,020
528,618
544,509
|Set forth below is a reconciliation of Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
|(by mine and mineral) to consolidated Cost of sales:
|For the 3 months ended September 30
|For the 9 months ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cost of sales by mine and mineral
|(in thousands of US$)
|Julcani, Gold
71
43
123
12
|Julcani, Silver
7,761
6,843
21,670
20,965
|Julcani, Lead
181
130
513
302
|Julcani, Copper
99
68
296
211
|Orcopampa, Gold
17,987
12,207
52,819
41,227
|Orcopampa, Silver
69
51
195
233
|Orcopampa, Copper
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Gold
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Silver
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Lead
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Zinc
0
0
0
0
|Tambomayo, Gold
11,899
8,430
29,626
25,782
|Tambomayo, Silver
5,758
3,434
15,406
9,584
|Tambomayo, Zinc
1,020
1,757
2,982
14,353
|Tambomayo, Lead
0
4,578
2,979
6,034
|La Zanja, Gold
1,909
14,961
11,009
33,201
|La Zanja, Silver
112
647
597
1,771
|El Brocal, Gold
3,367
5,089
7,489
8,531
|El Brocal, Silver
10,936
6,818
19,045
21,345
|El Brocal, Lead
610
1,523
1,654
4,541
|El Brocal, Zinc
2,485
9,404
5,428
27,179
|El Brocal, Copper
66,626
47,037
153,802
119,290
|Non Mining Units
5,305
-4,601
16,538
2,942
|Consolidated Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
136,195
118,419
342,171
337,503
|Set forth below is a reconciliation of Exploration expenses in units in operation (by mine and mineral) to consolidated Exploration expenses in mining units:
|For the 3 months ended September 30
|For the 9 months ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Exploration expenses in units in operation by mine and mineral
|(in thousands of US$)
|Julcani, Gold
16
11
28
3
|Julcani, Silver
1,793
1,716
4,937
4,781
|Julcani, Lead
42
33
117
69
|Julcani, Copper
23
17
67
48
|Orcopampa, Gold
1,434
3,328
4,697
9,499
|Orcopampa, Silver
6
14
17
54
|Orcopampa, Copper
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Gold
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Silver
6,661
6,536
20,592
15,531
|Uchucchacua, Lead
0
0
0
-182
|Uchucchacua, Zinc
0
0
0
0
|Tambomayo, Gold
459
1,424
1,304
3,694
|Tambomayo, Silver
222
580
678
1,373
|Tambomayo, Lead
39
297
131
865
|Tambomayo, Zinc
0
774
131
2,057
|La Zanja, Gold
103
1,056
415
2,454
|La Zanja, Silver
6
46
23
131
|El Brocal, Gold
65
355
236
625
|El Brocal, Silver
210
476
601
1,564
|El Brocal, Lead
12
106
52
333
|El Brocal, Zinc
48
656
171
1,991
|El Brocal, Copper
1,280
3,282
4,853
8,739
|Non Mining Units
0
0
0
0
|Consolidated Exploration expenses in units in operation
12,418
20,708
39,051
53,629
|Set forth below is a reconciliation of Commercial Deductions in units in operation (by mine and mineral)
|to consolidated Commercial deductions:
|For the 3 months ended September 30
|For the 9 months ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Commercial Deductions in units in operation by mine and mineral
|(in thousands of US$)
|Julcani, Gold
4
2
7
-6
|Julcani, Silver
549
352
1,273
1,496
|Julcani, Lead
12
6
29
22
|Julcani, Copper
6
4
16
13
|Orcopampa, Gold
215
217
826
608
|Orcopampa, Silver
1
0
0
13
|Orcopampa, Copper
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Gold
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Silver
753
1,340
3,299
1,837
|Uchucchacua, Lead
0
12
0
7
|Uchucchacua, Zinc
0
0
0
272
|Tambomayo, Gold
1,274
1,414
4,071
4,998
|Tambomayo, Silver
685
738
2,355
2,439
|Tambomayo, Lead
70
285
351
1,128
|Tambomayo, Zinc
301
3,027
1,756
11,282
|La Zanja, Gold
6
131
86
211
|La Zanja, Silver
3
23
9
28
|El Brocal, Gold
2,114
2,607
5,025
5,561
|El Brocal, Silver
5,888
3,229
11,634
12,325
|El Brocal, Lead
193
719
608
2,328
|El Brocal, Zinc
1,906
3,672
4,379
16,214
|El Brocal, Copper
37,280
24,260
98,928
77,110
|Non Mining Units
0
0
0
0
|Consolidated Commercial deductions in units in operation
51,260
42,039
134,651
137,887
|Set forth below is a reconciliation of Selling expenses (by mine and mineral) to consolidated
|Selling expenses:
|For the 3 months ended September 30
|For the 9 months ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Selling expenses by mine and mineral
(in thousands of US$)
|Julcani, Gold
0
0
1
0
|Julcani, Silver
43
71
156
307
|Julcani, Lead
1
1
4
4
|Julcani, Copper
1
1
2
3
|Orcopampa, Gold
202
150
512
443
|Orcopampa, Silver
1
1
2
3
|Orcopampa, Copper
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Gold
0
0
0
0
|Uchucchacua, Silver
600
1,084
2,203
2,472
|Uchucchacua, Lead
0
0
0
-29
|Uchucchacua, Zinc
0
0
0
0
|Tambomayo, Gold
400
665
1,175
1,966
|Tambomayo, Silver
194
271
611
731
|Tambomayo, Lead
34
139
118
460
|Tambomayo, Zinc
0
361
118
1,095
|La Zanja, Gold
11
74
46
126
|La Zanja, Silver
1
3
3
7
|El Brocal, Gold
103
205
286
339
|El Brocal, Silver
336
274
728
849
|El Brocal, Lead
19
61
63
181
|El Brocal, Zinc
76
378
208
1,082
|El Brocal, Copper
2,045
1,892
5,882
4,747
|Non Mining Units
210
222
626
703
|Consolidated Selling expenses
4,277
5,854
12,745
15,490
|JULCANI
|JULCANI
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
71
7,761
181
-
99
8,112
43
6,843
130
-
68
7,084
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
123
21,670
513
-
296
22,602
12
20,965
302
-
211
21,490
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
16
1,793
42
-
23
1,874
11
1,716
33
-
17
1,777
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
28
4,937
117
-
67
5,149
3
4,781
69
-
48
4,901
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
4
549
12
-
6
571
2
352
6
-
4
364
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
7
1,273
29
-
16
1,325
-6
1,496
22
-
13
1,526
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
0
43.05
1.00
-
1
45
0
71
1
-
1
74
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
1
156
4
-
2
163
0
307
4
-
3
315
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
92
10,145
236
-
129
10,602
57
8,983
170
-
89
9,299
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
158
28,036
663
-
382
29,239
9
27,550
397
-
275
28,232
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
51
388,854
107
-
16
|Not Applicable
39
651,077
112
-
18
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
90
1,251,585
339
-
50
|Not Applicable
79
1,893,014
280
-
48
|No Aplicable
|CAS
1,791
26.09
2,196
-
8,019
|Not Applicable
1,457
13.80
1,521
-
5,024
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,759
22.40
1,955
-
7,637
|No Applicable
120
14.55
1,417
-
5,737
|No Applicable
|ORCOPAMPA
|ORCOPAMPA
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
17,987
69
-
-
-
18,056
12,207
51
-
-
-
12,258
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
52,819
195
-
-
-
53,014
41,227
233
-
-
-
41,460
|Add:
-
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
1,434
6
-
-
-
1,440
3,328
14
-
-
-
3,342
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
4,697
17
-
-
-
4,714
9,499
54
-
-
-
9,553
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
215
1
-
-
-
216
217
0
-
-
-
217
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
826
0
-
-
-
826
608
13
-
-
-
621
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
202
1
-
-
-
203
150
1
-
-
-
151
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
512
2
-
-
-
514
443
3
-
-
-
446
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
19,839
76
-
-
-
19,915
15,903
65
-
-
-
15,968
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
58,854
214
-
-
-
59,068
51,777
303
-
-
-
52,080
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
20,460
6,710
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
19,814
7,715
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
60,504
19,432
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
56,840
27,054
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
970
11.34
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
803
8.48
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
973
11.01
-
-
-
|No Applicable
911
11.19
-
-
-
|No Applicable
|UCHUCCHACUA
|UCHUCCHACUA
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
-
6,661
-
-
-
6,661
-
6,536
-
-
-
6,536
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
-
20,592
-
-
-
20,592
-
15,531
-182
-
-
15,349
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
-
753
-
-
-
753
-
1,340
12
-
-
1,352
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
-
3,299
-
-
-
3,299
-
1,837
7
272
-
2,116
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
-
600
-
-
-
600
-
1,084
-
-
-
1,084
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
-
2,203
-
-
-
2,203
-
2,472
-29
-
-
2,443
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
-
8,014
-
-
-
8,014
-
8,960
12
-
-
8,972
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
-
26,094
-
-
-
26,094
-
19,840
-204
272
-
19,908
|Divide:
-
-
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
85,499
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
-
150,426
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
-
366,778
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
-
308,844
18
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
-
93.74
-
-
-
|No Applicable
-
59.56
-
-
-
|No Applicable
|CAS
-
71.15
-
-
-
|No Applicable
-
64.24
-
-
-
|No Applicable
|TAMBOMAYO
|TAMBOMAYO
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
11,899
5,758
1,020
-
-
18,677
8,430
3,434
1,757
4,578
-
18,198
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
29,626
15,406
2,979
2,982
-
50,993
25,782
9,584
6,034
14,353
-
55,753
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
459
222
39
-
-
720
1,424
580
297
774
-
3,075
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
1,304
678
131
131
-
2,244
3,694
1,373
865
2,057
-
7,989
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
1,274
685
70
301
-
2,330
1,414
738
285
3,027
-
5,464
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
4,071
2,355
351
1,756
-
8,532
4,998
2,439
1,128
11,282
-
19,847
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
400
194
34
-
-
628
665
271
139
361
-
1,436
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
1,175
611
118
118
-
2,023
1,966
731
460
1,095
-
4,252
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
14,031
6,858
1,164
301
-
22,355
11,933
5,023
2,477
8,739
-
28,173
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
36,176
19,050
3,578
4,988
-
63,792
36,440
14,128
8,487
28,786
-
87,841
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
7,421
269,542
525
682
-
|Not Applicable
12,150
468,076
2,449
2,832
-
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
26,649
1,125,434
2,521
2,846
-
|Not Applicable
37,248
1,195,466
7,353
9,016
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,891
25.44
2,218
441
-
|No Applicable
982
10.73
1,012
3,086
-
|No Applicable
|CAS
1,357
16.93
1,419
1,753
-
|No Applicable
978
11.82
1,154
3,193
-
|Not Applicable
|LA ZANJA
|LA ZANJA
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
1,909
112
-
-
-
2,021
14,961
647
-
-
-
15,608
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
11,009
597
-
-
-
11,606
33,201
1,771
-
-
-
34,972
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
103
6
-
-
-
109
1,056
46
-
-
-
1,102
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
415
23
-
-
-
438
2,454
131
-
-
-
2,585
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
6
3
-
-
-
8
131
23
-
-
-
154
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
86
9
-
-
-
96
211
28
-
-
-
239
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
11
1
-
-
-
12
74
3
-
-
-
77
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
46
3
-
-
-
49
126
7
-
-
-
133
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
2,029
122
-
-
-
2,150
16,221
720
-
-
-
16,941
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
11,557
632
-
-
-
12,189
35,992
1,937
-
-
-
37,929
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
1,780
6,442
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
8,575
34,147
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
6,883
28,973
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
18,800
85,237
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,140
18.91
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
1,892
21.07
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,679
21.80
-
-
-
|No Applicable
1,914
22.72
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|BROCAL
|BROCAL
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
3,367
10,936
610
2,485
66,626
84,024
5,089
6,818
1,523
9,404
47,037
69,872
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
7,489
19,045
1,654
5,428
153,802
187,418
8,531
21,345
4,541
27,179
119,290
180,886
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
65
210
12
48
1,280
1,614
355
476
106
656
3,282
4,876
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
236
601
52
171
4,853
5,914
625
1,564
333
1,991
8,739.38
13,252
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
2,114
5,888
193
1,906
37,280
47,382
2,607
3,229
719
3,672
24,260
34,487
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
5,025
11,634
608
4,379
98,928
120,572
5,561
12,325
2,328
16,214
77,110
113,539
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
103
336
19
76
2,045
2,579
205
274
61
378
1,892
2,810
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
286
728
63
208
5,882
7,167
339
849
181
1,082
4,747
7,198
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
5,649
17,370
833
4,516
107,231
135,599
8,256
10,797
2,409
14,111
76,472
112,045
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
13,036
32,008
2,377
10,185
263,465
321,071
15,057
36,083
7,383
46,465
209,887
314,875
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
3,553
986,583
636
2,347
17,786
|Not Applicable
5,229
642,558
1,568
5,229
11,431
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
8,575
1,873,998
1,939
5,478
41,889
|Not Applicable
10,725
2,145,751
4,878
15,855
31,439
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,590
17.61
1,309
1,924
6,029
|Not Applicable
1,579
16.80
1,536
2,698
6,690
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,520
17.08
1,226
1,859
6,290
|No Applicable
1,404
16.82
1,513
2,931
6,676
|Not Applicable
|NON MINING COMPANIES
|NON MINING COMPANIES
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
5,305
-
-
-
-
-
-4,601
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
16,538
-
-
-
-
-
2,942
|Add:
|Add:
-
-
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
210
-
-
-
-
-
222
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
626
-
-
-
-
-
703
|Total (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
5,515
-
-
-
-
-
-4,379
|Total (US$000)
-
-
-
-
-
17,164
-
-
-
-
-
3,645
|BUENAVENTURA CONSOLIDATED
|BUENAVENTURA CONSOLIDATED
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
35,233
24,636
1,811
2,485
66,725
136,195
40,730
17,793
3,410
13,982
47,105
118,419
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
101,066
56,913
5,145
8,410
154,099
342,171
108,753
53,899
10,877
41,532
119,501
337,503
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
2,077
8,897
93
48
1,303
12,418
6,175
9,368
436
1,430
3,299
20,708
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
6,680
26,847
300
302
4,921
39,051
16,275
23,434
1,084
4,048
8,787
53,629
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
3,613
7,879
275
2,207
37,287
51,260
4,372
5,683
1,023
6,699
24,264
42,039
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
10,014
18,571
987
6,135
98,944
134,651
11,372
18,139
3,486
27,768
77,123
137,887
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
717
1,174
54
76
2,046
4,277
1,094
1,704
201
739
1,892
5,854
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
2,021
3,703
185
326
5,884
12,745
2,876
4,369
616
2,176
4,750
15,490
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
41,640
42,586
2,233
4,816
107,360
204,150
52,371
34,549
5,069
22,850
76,561
187,020
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
119,781
106,034
6,618
15,173
263,847
528,618
139,276
99,840
16,063
75,523
210,162
544,509
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
33,265
1,743,629
1,269
3,029
17,802
|Not Applicable
45,807
1,954,000
4,129
8,061
11,449
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
102,700
4,666,199
4,799
8,324
41,940
|Not Applicable
123,692
5,655,367
12,530
24,871
31,487
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,252
24.42
1,760
1,590
6,031
|Not Applicable
1,143
17.68
1,228
2,835
6,687
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,166
22.72
1,379
1,823
6,291
|Not Applicable
1,126
17.65
1,282
3,037
6,675
|Not Applicable
|COIMOLACHE
|COIMOLACHE
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|GOLD (OZ)
|SILVER (OZ)
|LEAD (MT)
|ZINC (MT)
|COPPER (MT)
|TOTAL
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
18,044
866
-
-
-
18,910
33,976.00
1,285
-
-
-
35,261
|Cost of Sales (without D&A) (US$000)
51,805
2,881
-
-
-
54,686
73,723
3,529
-
-
-
77,252
|Add:
|Add:
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
4,530
217
-
-
-
4,747
2,292.30
87
-
-
-
2,379
|Exploration Expenses (US$000)
9,485
527
-
-
-
10,012
5,768
276
-
-
-
6,044
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
181
40
-
-
-
221
111
2
-
-
-
113
|Commercial Deductions (US$000)
293
48
-
-
-
342
436
40
-
-
-
477
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
234
11
-
-
-
245
276
10
-
-
-
286
|Selling Expenses (US$000)
468
26
-
-
-
494
684
33
-
-
-
717
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
22,989
1,134
-
-
-
24,123
36,655
1,384
-
-
-
38,039
|Cost Applicable to Sales (US$000)
62,051
3,483
-
-
-
65,534
80,611
3,879
-
-
-
84,490
|Divide:
|Divide:
|Volume Sold
21,237
82,379
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
21,431
78,028
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|Volume Sold
36,261
164,895
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
62,568
259,521
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,083
13.77
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
1,710
17.74
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
|CAS
1,711
21.12
-
-
-
|No Applicable
1,288
14.95
-
-
-
|Not Applicable
APPENDIX 5: All-in Sustaining Cost
|All-in Sustaining Cost for 3Q23
|Buenaventura1
|La Zanja
|Tantahuatay
|Attributable 2
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
|Au Ounces Sold Net
27,932
1,780
21,237
38,227
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
|Income Statement & Cash Flow
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|Cost of Sales
44,648
1,598
5,656
3,178
18,910
890
57,886
1,514
|Exploration in Operating Units
10,695
383
109
61
4,747
224
12,707
332
|Royalties
3,235
116
0
0
0
0
3,235
85
|Comercial Deductions3
3,870
139
8
5
221
10
3,967
104
|Selling Expenses
1,476
53
12
7
245
12
1,586
41
|Administrative Expenses
9,740
349
812
456
1,002
47
10,954
287
|Other, net
2,378
85
255
143
-110
-5
2,589
68
|Sustaining Capex4
2,364
85
1,732
973
719
34
4,385
115
|By-product Credit
-21,851
-782
-166
-93
-1,938
-91
-22,794
-596
|All-in Sustaining Cost
56,555
2,025
8,419
4,731
23,796
1,121
74,515
1,949
|*All-in Sustaining Cost does not include: Depreciation and Amortization, Stoppage of mining units, Exploration in non-operating areas.
|Notes:
|1. Non-consolidated financial statements for Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
|2. Considers 100% from Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., 100% from La Zanja and 40.095% from Tantahuatay.
|3. For all metals produced.
|4. Sustaining Capex + Growth Capex equals Acquisitions of mining concessions, development costs, property, plant and equipment.
|All-in Sustaining Cost for 3Q22
|Buenaventura1
|La Zanja
|Tantahuatay
|Attributable 2
3Q22
3Q22
3Q22
3Q22
|Au Ounces Sold Net
32,003
8,575
21,431
49,170
3Q22
3Q22
3Q22
3Q22
|Income Statement & Cash Flow
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|Cost of Sales
39,582
1,237
11,214
1,308
26,671
1,245
61,490
1,251
|Exploration in Operating Units
14,729
460
1,103
129
1,994
93
16,631
338
|Royalties
2,789
87
0
0
0
0
2,789
57
|Comercial Deductions3
7,398
231
154
18
113
5
7,598
155
|Selling Expenses
2,875
90
77
9
217
10
3,039
62
|Administrative Expenses
9,175
287
692
81
916
43
10,234
208
|Other, net
-249
-8
-107
-12
-338
-16
-492
-10
|Sustaining Capex4
2,921
91
548
64
3,099
145
4,712
96
|By-product Credit
-36,603
-1,144
-621
-72
-1,355
-63
-37,767
-768
|All-in Sustaining Cost
42,618
1,332
13,060
1,523
31,316
1,461
68,234
1,388
|*All-in Sustaining Cost does not include: Depreciation and Amortization, Stoppage of mining units, Exploration in non-operating areas.
|Notes:
|1. Non-consolidated financial statements for Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
|2. Considers 100% from Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., 100% from La Zanja and 40.095% from Tantahuatay.
|3. For all metals produced.
|4. Sustaining Capex + Growth Capex equals Acquisitions of mining concessions, development costs, property, plant and equipment.
|All-in Sustaining Cost for 9M23
|Buenaventura1
|La Zanja
|Tantahuatay
|Attributable 2
9M23
9M23
9M23
9M23
|Au Ounces Sold Net
87,243
6,883
36,261
108,665
9M23
9M23
9M23
9M23
|Income Statement & Cash Flow
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|Cost of Sales
129,229
1,481
24,261
3,525
54,686
1,508
175,416
1,614
|Exploration in Operating Units
32,699
375
438
64
10,012
276
37,151
342
|Royalties
9,446
108
0
0
0
0
9,446
87
|Comercial Deductions3
13,983
160
96
14
342
9
14,216
131
|Selling Expenses
4,903
56
49
7
494
14
5,150
47
|Administrative Expenses
31,765
364
2,206
321
3,053
84
35,195
324
|Other, net
2,446
28
518
75
-751
-21
2,663
25
|Sustaining Capex4
5,532
63
2,087
303
4,121
114
9,272
85
|By-product Credit
-78,958
-905
-700
-102
-3,864
-107
-81,207
-747
|All-in Sustaining Cost
151,045
1,731
28,955
4,207
68,093
1,878
207,302
1,908
|*All-in Sustaining Cost does not include: Depreciation and Amortization, Stoppage of mining units, Exploration in non-operating areas.
|Notes:
|1. Non-consolidated financial statements for Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
|2. Considers 100% from Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., 100% from La Zanja and 40.095% from Tantahuatay.
|3. For all metals produced.
|4. Sustaining Capex + Growth Capex equals Acquisitions of mining concessions, development costs, property, plant and equipment.
|All-in Sustaining Cost for 9M22
|Buenaventura1
|La Zanja
|Tantahuatay
|Attributable 2
9M22
9M22
9M22
9M22
|Au Ounces Sold Net
94,167
18,800
62,568
138,053
9M22
9M22
9M22
9M22
|Income Statement & Cash Flow
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|US$ 000'
|US$/Oz Au
|Cost of Sales
124,486
1,322
37,120
1,974
77,252
1,235
192,580
1,395
|Exploration in Operating Units
37,792
401
2,586
138
6,044
97
42,801
310
|Royalties
8,455
90
0
0
0
0
8,455
61
|Comercial Deductions3
24,109
256
239
13
477
8
24,540
178
|Selling Expenses
7,850
83
133
7
717
11
8,270
60
|Administrative Expenses
31,423
334
2,011
107
2,680
43
34,509
250
|Other, net
1,446
15
-287
-15
319
5
1,287
9
|Sustaining Capex4
5,822
62
848
45
12,373
198
11,631
84
|By-product Credit
-123,387
-1,310
-1,786
-95
-5,376
-86
-127,329
-922
|All-in Sustaining Cost
117,996
1,253
40,864
2,174
94,486
1,510
196,744
1,425
|*All-in Sustaining Cost does not include: Depreciation and Amortization, Stoppage of mining units, Exploration in non-operating areas.
|Notes:
|1. Non-consolidated financial statements for Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
|2. Considers 100% from Compañia De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., 100% from La Zanja and 40.095% from Tantahuatay.
|3. For all metals produced.
|4. Sustaining Capex + Growth Capex equals Acquisitions of mining concessions, development costs, property, plant and equipment.
APPENDIX 6
|Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
|As of September 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (audited)
2023
2022
|Assets
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
221,809
253,918
|Trade and other receivables
181,528
221,899
|Inventories
86,573
88,345
|Income tax credit
15,478
28,046
|Prepaid expenses
11,141
19,333
|Hedge derivative financial instruments
-
8,839
516,529
620,380
|Non-current assets
|Trade and other receivables
682,949
673,627
|Investments in associates and joint venture
1,536,007
1,520,977
|Property, plant, equipment and development cost
1,563,063
1,535,195
|Deferred income tax asset
129,691
106,170
|Prepaid expenses
22,369
23,033
|Other non-financial assets
24,289
23,845
3,958,368
3,882,847
|Total assets
4,474,897
4,503,227
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
221,187
247,989
|Provisions
108,729
94,171
|Income tax payable
9,801
2,366
|Financial obligations
34,191
35,071
373,908
379,597
|Non-current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
2,825
3,553
|Provisions
188,712
204,347
|Financial obligations
681,287
703,463
|Contingent consideration liability
19,536
16,905
|Deferred income tax liabilities
29,057
32,421
921,417
960,689
|Total liabilities
1,295,325
1,340,286
|Equity
|Capital stock
750,497
750,497
|Investment shares
791
791
|Additional paid-in capital
218,450
218,450
|Legal reserve
163,372
163,270
|Other reserves
31,897
31,897
|Other reserves of equity
(99)
2,184
|Retained earnings
1,851,445
1,841,761
|Shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the parent
3,016,353
3,008,850
|Non-controlling interest
163,219
154,091
|Total equity
3,179,572
3,162,941
|Total liabilities and equity
4,474,897
4,503,227
|Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss (unaudited)
|For the three-month and nine-month ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
|For the three-month period
ended September 30,
|For the nine-month period
ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Continuing operations
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|Operating income
|Sales of goods
207,705
192,084
559,489
566,531
|Sales of services
3,588
3,332
10,555
10,528
|Royalty income
-
-
-
1,381
|Total operating income
211,293
195,416
570,044
578,440
|Cost of sales
|Cost of sales of goods, excluding depreciation and amortization
(134,863)
(117,740)
(338,695)
(335,441)
|Unabsorbed cost due to production stoppage
(7,467)
(3,944)
(18,002)
(14,913)
|Cost of sales of services, excluding depreciation and amortization
(1,332)
(679)
(3,476)
(2,062)
|Depreciation and amortization
(51,264)
(41,477)
(121,816)
(131,531)
|Exploration in operating units
(12,418)
(20,708)
(39,051)
(53,629)
|Mining royalties
(4,439)
(4,525)
(13,381)
(13,384)
|Total costs of sales
(211,783)
(189,073)
(534,421)
(550,960)
|Gross profit (loss)
(490)
6,343
35,623
27,480
|Operating income (expenses), net
|Administrative expenses
(17,536)
(15,365)
(54,656)
(50,442)
|Selling expenses
(4,277)
(5,854)
(12,745)
(15,490)
|Exploration in non-operating areas
(4,553)
(4,236)
(8,715)
(11,066)
|Reversal (provision) of contingencies
240
(1,960)
5,534
(3,805)
|Other, net
(2,919)
1,050
(4,033)
1,317
|Total operating income (expenses), net
(29,045)
(26,365)
(74,615)
(79,486)
|Operating loss
(29,535)
(20,022)
(38,992)
(52,006)
|Share in the results of associates and joint venture
46,375
20,442
113,368
118,149
|Finance income
2,122
1,337
6,073
11,561
|Foreign currency exchange difference
(31,176)
(27,961)
3,450
(3,086)
|Finance costs
(13,381)
(12,641)
(43,455)
(42,092)
|Profit (loss) before income tax
(25,595)
(38,845)
40,444
32,526
|Current income tax
(11,925)
7,869
(22,228)
(8,423)
|Deferred income tax
13,189
8,427
24,298
43,621
1,264
16,296
2,070
35,198
|Profit (loss) from continuing operations
(24,331)
(22,549)
42,514
67,724
|Discontinued operations
|Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
(167)
62
439
479,869
|Net profit (loss)
(24,498)
(22,487)
42,953
547,593
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
(28,032)
(19,771)
29,627
548,469
|Non-controlling interest
3,534
(2,716)
13,326
(876)
(24,498)
(22,487)
42,953
547,593
|Basic and diluted profit (loss) per share, stated in U.S. dollars
(0.11)
(0.08)
0.12
2.16
|Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|For the three-month and nine-month ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
|For the three-month period
ended September 30,
|For the nine-month period
ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|Cash flows from (used in) of operating activities
|Proceeds from sales of goods and services
206,711
188,639
588,376
635,447
|Dividends received from associates
48,961
-
98,323
29,377
|Recovery from value added tax
9,631
4,982
42,971
26,835
|Interest received
1,639
771
4,314
1,582
|Dividends received from investments
-
-
150
-
|Royalty received
-
-
-
5,183
|Payments to suppliers and third-parties, and other net
(104,989)
(120,901)
(379,544)
(441,030)
|Payments to employees
(33,962)
(29,245)
(100,969)
(93,925)
|Interest paid
(16,081)
(17,260)
(37,590)
(38,860)
|Short-term and low value lease payments
(9,884)
(10,497)
(28,159)
(29,697)
|Income tax and royalties paid to the Peruvian State
(7,293)
(8,063)
(19,393)
(75,301)
|Payment of royalties
(3,235)
(2,789)
(9,446)
(8,455)
|Payments for tax litigation
(3,331)
-
(3,569)
-
|Net cash flows from operating activities
88,167
5,637
155,464
11,156
|Cash flows from (used in) of investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,455
2,462
6,485
11,245
|Income from sale of shares
245
-
245
1,577
|Collection for sale of participation in Yanacocha
-
-
-
300,000
|Collection for purchase of La Zanja shares
-
-
-
45,000
|Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(59,786)
(37,198)
(145,659)
(93,205)
|Payments for acquisitions of other assets
(1,052)
(34)
(1,772)
(153)
|Capital increase in associates
-
-
-
(1,677)
|Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(58,138)
(34,770)
(140,701)
262,787
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Increase of bank loans
-
-
49,000
-
|Decrease (increase) of bank accounts in trust
-
(1,110)
17
(1,859)
|Payments of bank loans
-
-
(49,000)
(50,000)
|Payments of financial obligations
(7,758)
(7,085)
(23,276)
(315,974)
|Dividends paid to controlling interest
-
-
(18,542)
(18,542)
|Lease payments
(1,181)
(1,022)
(3,430)
(3,071)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(1,641)
-
(1,641)
(2,647)
|Increase of restricted time deposits
-
-
-
29,117
|Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities
(10,580)
(9,217)
(46,872)
(362,976)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period, net
19,449
(38,350)
(32,109)
(89,033)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
202,360
326,316
253,918
376,999
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
221,809
287,966
221,809
287,966
|For the three-month period
ended September 30,
|For the nine-month period
ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|US$(000)
|Reconciliation of net profit to cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|Net profit (loss)
(24,498)
(22,487)
42,953
547,593
|Plus (less):
|Share in the results of associates and joint venture
(46,375)
(20,442)
(113,368)
(118,149)
|Deferred income tax (continuing operations)
(13,189)
(8,427)
(24,298)
(43,621)
|Exchange difference
31,176
27,961
(3,450)
3,086
|Reversal (provision) of contingencies
(240)
1,960
(5,534)
3,805
|Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
51,264
41,477
121,816
131,531
|Non - cash discontinued operations
(49)
52
(1,637)
(524,757)
|Provision for estimated fair value of sales
18
(14,733)
13,746
19,738
|Workers' participation provision
2,899
(2,666)
4,691
271
|Bonus provision - executives & employes
4,447
7,260
10,391
11,964
|Other minor
4,482
2,856
14,778
(4,980)
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in operating assets -
|Trade and other accounts receivable
16,604
27,756
56,241
82,952
|Inventories
(26,589)
4,969
(24,878)
(5,459)
|Income tax credit
-
(13,282)
9,178
(7,129)
|Prepaid expenses
7,677
6,601
8,855
13,141
|Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities -
|Trade and other accounts payable
20,476
(46,147)
(43,590)
(116,091)
|Provisions
(5,101)
(2,604)
(12,619)
(10,932)
|Income tax payable
19,535
15,533
7,435
(1,184)
|Payments for tax litigation
(3,331)
-
(3,569)
-
|Proceeds from dividends in associates
48,961
-
98,323
29,377
|Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities
88,167
5,637
155,464
11,156
