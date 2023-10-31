Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 09:49
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-Oct-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 141.8877 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 512212 
CODE: SP5G LN 
ISIN: LU1950341179 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1950341179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5G LN 
Sequence No.:  281653 
EQS News ID:  1761363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761363&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
