Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.5372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50829125 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN Sequence No.: 281649 EQS News ID: 1761355 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

