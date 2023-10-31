Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Metaplanet Token (METAQ) on October 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METAQ/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





METAQ Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/185743_3a0219e5342648b7_001full.jpg

Metaplanet Token (METAQ) is a visionary and cutting-edge blockchain-based metaverse project that aims to create a vast interconnected virtual universe, offering users immersive experiences, decentralized governance, and a thriving ecosystem where creativity, social interactions, and economic opportunities converge to redefine the future of digital existence. Its native token, METAQ, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 30, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Metaplanet Token

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Metaplanet Token (METAQ), a revolutionary project that envisions a new era of interconnected digital worlds and ecosystems. At its core, Metaplanet seeks to create a metaverse that transcends traditional boundaries and fosters a seamless blend of virtual and physical experiences. It aims to redefine how people interact, socialize, work, and entertain themselves in the digital realm.

In this ambitious endeavor, Metaplanet is driven by a commitment to innovation and inclusivity. It seeks to bring together cutting-edge technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create immersive environments where users can engage with content, each other, and the real world in unprecedented ways. This metaverse is not just about entertainment; it's a platform where individuals, businesses, and communities can thrive.

Metaplanet's vision extends beyond gaming and entertainment. It aims to establish a metaverse that serves as a foundation for various industries, including education, healthcare, commerce, and beyond. By breaking down geographical barriers and enabling global collaboration, Metaplanet intends to empower individuals and organizations to unlock new possibilities and drive positive change on a global scale.

Ultimately, Metaplanet is poised to redefine the way we experience the digital world, offering a glimpse into a future where the boundaries between the physical and virtual realms blur, and where creativity, innovation, and human connection know no limits. It's a vision of a metaverse that transcends individual interests, bringing people together to build a shared digital universe that enriches our lives in countless ways.

About METAQ Token

The METAQ token, at the heart of the METAQ blockchain ecosystem, is a versatile digital asset designed to facilitate fair and equitable participation in the platform's metaverse and gaming ecosystem. Serving as both a governance token and a utility token, METAQ tokens empower users to engage with a wide array of blockchain-based X2E games, participate in governance decisions, and contribute to the ecosystem's growth. As a means of incentivizing active involvement, METAQ tokens are distributed to users based on their contributions, ultimately fostering a vibrant and interconnected digital world where participants can both enjoy and shape the future of gaming and metaverse experiences.

Based on BEP-20, METAQ has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 30, 2023, investors who are interested in METAQ can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about METAQ Token:

Official Website: https://metaplanet.tech/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x19da1f6a5c2aec9315bf16d14ce7f7163082bf82

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/E98Wchfh3M

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metaq_official

Telegram: https://t.me/metaq_official

Zealy: https://zealy.io/c/metaq/questboard?invitationId=syjOlECe3FjfwD1wzKPgu

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@metaqtv6035

Medium: https://medium.com/@metaplanet

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185743