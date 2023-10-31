What A Wonderful World Guide (WAWW): WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD GUIDE PARTNERS WITH ROBB REPORT UK

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What A Wonderful World Guide (WAWW) is a game-changing lifestyle and travel publication, whose mission is to profoundly inspire the minds of readers throughout the world. The forward-thinking, innovative, online publication is set on revolutionising and positively transforming the way we see the world and how we travel. It's written by expert travelers: adventurers, writers, and travel industry leaders for those who are looking for a more diverse scope for travel advice.

WAWW's aim is to step away from travel focusing on borders and to focus on destinations, by geographical regions. They've partnered with Robb Report (UK), the leading voice in the global luxury market, to create a 44-page magazine that highlights future properties and developments, innovative hotels and resorts, all by the 'Ocean'; hence the title of the first magazine collaboration of its kind.

The editorial guest presence in the Winter/Ultimate Gift Guide edition of Robb Report (UK), comes out on 5th December 2023.

What A Wonderful World is aimed at the seasoned traveler and those who relish in discovering new ways to travel and experience the world. It showcases an insight into the latest developing destinations, futuristic spaces, sustainable locations, luxury lifestyle, wellness concepts, expeditions and adventure travel that is both impactful, and cultural.

Founded in 2020 by Veronica Kohlbecker (née Voronina) and Hershey Gargash (née Pascual), who are based between London, Baden-Baden and Dubai, the Londoners on tour have lived across the globe for over the last two decades.

Co-founder and editor Hershey has formerly held positions at Harrods Magazine, W, WWD, Sunday Times Style, OK! and Star magazine. She will be helming the content in the Robb Report UK partnership (many of the results of which will be published on the Robb Report UK website as well as in print). She's partnered with co-founder Veronica, former luxury concierge and entrepreneur, who is managing and directing the vision behind the Oceans guide.

Robb Report, meanwhile, has been unmatched in the global luxury market since its founding in the US in 1976. Helmed by Penske Media Corporation, the publisher of the highly-acclaimed USA flagship edition of the title, since early 2022, the UK edition - like all 16 international editions now thriving around the world - is aimed at a UK discerning and successful audience with an appreciation for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and exquisite design.

