Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
31.10.2023 | 10:42
Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Post-stabilisation The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

31 October 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

EUR 1,000,000,000 5yr Notes

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (LAND NRW)

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000NRW0N83

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

3.375% senior, unsecured Notes due 31 October 2028

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe

HSBC

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


