Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

31 October 2023

The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

31 October 2023

The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

EUR 1,000,000,000 5yr Notes

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (LAND NRW) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000NRW0N83 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 3.375% senior, unsecured Notes due 31 October 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank Goldman Sachs Bank Europe HSBC UniCredit

