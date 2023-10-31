Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
Post-stabilisation The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
31 October 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
EUR 1,000,000,000 5yr Notes
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (LAND NRW)
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000NRW0N83
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:
3.375% senior, unsecured Notes due 31 October 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe
HSBC
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.