Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Donagh Regan to Head of Casualty in Ireland.

"Since joining BHSI in 2021, Donagh has been instrumental in building our solutions-focused casualty portfolio in Ireland," said Louise Kidd, Country Manager, Ireland, BHSI. "His deep underwriting knowledge, casualty risk expertise and excellent character make him exceptionally well suited to lead our casualty business into the future."

Donagh has more than 20 years of industry experience spanning underwriting, claims and risk engineering. He was previously Senior Casualty Underwriter at BHSI. In his new role, he continues to be based in Dublin and can be reached at Donagh.Regan@bhspecialty.com.

In Ireland, BHSI offers primary, products and excess liability insurance to customers in a wide range of industries -- always backed by BHSI's financial strength, long-view underwriting, and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT commitment.

