BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 CTOS Annual Meeting being held November 1-4, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract number: P 420

Title: Comprehensive Molecular Profiling and Tumor Microenvironment Characteristics of Radiation-Induced Sarcoma

Presenter: Lev Bedniagin, MD, BostonGene

Category: Sarcoma Biology 'Omics

Date and time: Thursday, November 2, 2023 5:30 PM 6:30 PM

A late-onset complication of radiotherapy, radiation-induced sarcoma (RIS), is a rare tumor associated with chemotherapy resistance and poor prognosis. Although immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are recommended for several soft tissue tumors, their efficacy has not been demonstrated in RIS. BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM testing, including whole exome sequencing (WES) and RNA-seq was performed to characterize the tumor microenvironment (TME) composition and identify genomic drivers of RIS to guide therapeutic decision-making. Over 50% of RIS patients had an IE TME subtype, which indicated the probability of a favorable response to ICI.

