Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2023 | 11:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Annual Financial Report Availability

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Annual Financial Report Availability

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2023

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Following the release of the Full Year Results Announcement by Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") for the year ended 31 July 2023 on 12 October 2023, the Company announces that it has published the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

The document is available to view on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Printed copies of the Annual Financial Report have been mailed to shareholders on 30 October 2023 together with the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting, in line with shareholder communication preferences.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.