Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.4626 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 424628 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: FR0010688176 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 281734 EQS News ID: 1761583 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 31, 2023 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)