

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS):



Earnings: -$399 million in Q3 vs. $162 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.91 in Q3 vs. $1.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $3.92 billion in Q3 vs. $3.61 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $15.1 - $15.3 Bln



